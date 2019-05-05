4-star receiver talks Clemson, recruitment

Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins four-star wide receiver Rico Powers was among the standout performers at The Opening combine that took place in Charlotte recently.

Powers (6-2, 180) posted a 4.21 shuttle time and vertical jump of three-plus feet. Earlier this spring, he ran a laser-timed 4.46 40-yard dash.

A top-150 national prospect per Rivals, Powers is on Clemson’s radar and told TCI he has been receiving mail from the Tigers. He made an unofficial visit to campus for the spring game in April and said he loved the environment as well as “the fans, how football is treated down there and the area.”

Powers owns a list of over a dozen offers that includes Auburn, South Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Michigan State, UCF and others.

Several schools have paid visits to Powers at his school so far this spring, including Auburn and Tennessee, and he hopes to draw a visit from Clemson during the spring evaluation period as well.

“I’m hoping that they are,” he said. “I’ll be in the Atlanta area and the school is right by the airport so I hope so.”

Powers stopped by NC State en route to The Opening and plans to visit Oregon in June. He is in the process of narrowing down his recruitment to a top five and wants to render a commitment prior to his senior season.

“I don’t really want to worry about it (during the season),” he said.

Powers said the Tigers would crack his top five if they pulled the trigger an offer but right now, he is more focused on the schools that have already offered. At the end of the day, what he is looking for in a school as he goes through the recruiting process is simple.

“Just the best opportunity for me and my family, a good environment, good academics and a place that I can see the field early,” he said.

As a junior last season, Powers tallied 17 rushing touchdowns, six touchdown receptions and over 1,700 all-purpose yards.