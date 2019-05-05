Davidson has left his mark at Clemson

Clemson was running on all cylinders Saturday as the Tigers defeated Gardner-Webb 10-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

A strong outing from freshman right-hander Davis Sharpe, paired with 13 hits from the Tigers’ lineup helped lead them to an easy victory after a week off due to final exams.

Leading the lineup was junior shortstop Logan Davidson who went 3-for-5 with two doubles, 3 RBIs and a home run in Saturday’s win.

“I think it kind of started at Georgia Tech,” Davidson said after the game. “I was glad to see with the week off, with no games and just going off of practice and BP. I was glad to see that we picked up where we left off with the live arms.

“We were swinging the bat really well today. We’re looking to keep it going (Sunday).”

Although there is still a good chunk of the season left to be played, it would be challenging for anyone who is in Davidson’s position to refrain from thinking about the future. The junior is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft this June.

Davidson says that even though he does think about his life after Clemson, it is a place that has kept him grounded and focused over the years.

“Well (the draft) definitely pops up at times but I think as long as I focus on why I’m here in the first place, that’s why I came here … to be a part of something I haven’t been a part of,” he said.

Not only has he been the Tigers’ three-year starting shortstop, but he is also a current co-captain of the team, along side Carson Spiers.

“It’s kind of that family feeling. As long as I focus on that and what we’re here for I think I’ll be fine. It’s going to work out just fine.”

But before the draft, Davidson will reach another milestone as he is set to graduate from Clemson University this Thursday. In just three years he has earned a bachelor’s degree in Management with a 3.98 cumulative GPA.

Davidson has won a bevy awards both academically and athletically during his time at Clemson and just last month was named Clemson’s male recipient for the ACC Scholar of the Year Award.

“My high school was really tough,” he said. “It sounds weird … you probably haven’t gotten that answer before, but that really prepared me for what to expect in college.”

Davidson and the Tigers play at Gardner-Webb today at 2 p.m., in Shelby, N.C.