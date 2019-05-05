Lack of starting pitching continues to burn Tigers

A day after Clemson seemed like it was righting the ship to this baseball season, once again it took a step back.

Despite scoring seven runs and banging out 12 hits, the Tigers fell, 9-7, at Gardner-Webb Sunday at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C. It was the first time Clemson lost to the Bulldogs in a series that dates back to 1975.

The Tigers were 11-0 all-time versus Gardner-Webb heading into Sunday’s game.

Clemson (28-19) was doomed by a third inning that saw the Bulldogs score six runs, including three unearned. That allowed the home team to take a 6-1 lead at the time. They upped their lead to 8-1 in bottom of the fourth and then to 9-2 after five innings.

“The third inning killed us, obviously,” Lee said to The Clemson Insider after the game. “We had two outs and had only given up two runs at that point, and then after that we end up giving up four runs with two outs and we could not stop them there. We ended up giving up six runs. We have to make a play or just get off a barrel right there in the third inning and hold them to three runs or four runs. Then, obviously, we will give ourselves a chance.

“But the bottom line is you have to give them credit. They caught fire in that one inning and just kept putting together good at-bats and would end up putting together a big inning. Then we had to play catch-up from that point on.”

The Tigers rallied with single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings, before scoring three in the top of the ninth inning to make things interesting in the end. Justin Hawkins led Clemson with 2 hits and 2 RBIs, while catcher Kyle Wilkie also drove in two runs. Logan Davidson was 2-for-4 at the plate.

“Offensively, we were solid. We put together a couple of good innings at the end,” Lee said.

Jacob Hennessy suffered the loss for the Tigers after he allowed those six runs in the third inning. However, just three of those runs were earned. He gave up five hits and had four strikeouts before leaving the game with two outs in the third inning.

In all, Clemson pitching gave up 12 hits to the Bulldogs, most of it coming off Hennessy and reliever Travis Marr. Owen Griffith and Carson Spiers calmed things down over the last 3 2/3 as Gardner-Webb had just one hit during that stretch.

“We need to be better on the mound. That is the bottom line,” Lee said. “We gave up nine runs again. If we can pitch better, we are going to give ourselves a chance because we are swinging the bats fairly well.”

Though Marr gave up three runs, in what Lee said was just Gardner-Webb hitting the ball well, the Clemson coach wants to see his starters go deeper into games.

One reason the Tigers have lost 11 of their last 14 games is because of starting pitching. Besides Sharpe’s start on Saturday, starting pitching has struggled to make it to or past the fifth inning. Of course, it also hasn’t helped that starters Brooks Crawford and Mat Clark have suffered injuries to go along with Spencer Strider, who was lost for the year with an arm injury after the first day of practice in February.

“We have to get deeper into the ballgame. That is the bottom line,” Lee said. “It is hard to win ball games when you are taking your starter out in the third inning. We have to be better the first two times through the order so we can get deeper into the game.

“That way, we can matchup a little bit better out of the pen and we are not burning up our relievers in the third or fourth innings. It just makes it tough. So, we have to find a way to get deeper in the game with our starters. If we do that then we give ourselves a chance because we have been scoring runs.”

Clemson will host Presbyterian College in a makeup game on Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.