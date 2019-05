SHELBY, N.C — Clemson head coach Monte Lee was frustrated following Sunday’s loss 9-7 loss to Gardner-Webb.

Lee was especially frustrated by the fact Clemson pitching gave up nine runs off 12 hits to the Bulldogs at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C. The Tigers fell to 28-19 overall after the loss.

Watch Lee’s interview with The Clemson Insider on TCITV.