Oakland has big plans for Renfrow

According to reports coming out of Oakland and Las Vegas on Saturday, the Oakland Raiders are asking former Clemson great Hunter Renfrow to be more than a slot receiver.

Though Antonio Brown will be the Raiders’ main receiver and Tyrell Williams will be the No. 2 guy, the Raiders want Renfrow to learn all the positions, that way they can move a guy like Brown, who can play the inside and outside positions, all over the field.

“Obviously, when you have great receivers, you want to get them the ball,” Renfrow said to Oakland reporters. “We have Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, so just being able to get them the ball as much as possible and me just factoring in around them — if one of them wants to come into the slot and I have to go outside, or if they go outside and I have to go into the slot.”

Transitioning to his new role should not be too difficult for Renfrow. At Clemson, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott coaches his receivers to cross train at the other positions.

“My whole thing is I’m a receiver. I’m not a slot receiver,” Renfrow said. “I’m not an inside receiver. I’m just a receiver. It’s kind of like playing in the backyard. You’re just expecting to go catch the football. That’s kind of the mentality that I have.”

The Raiders picked Renfrow in the fifth round of last week’s NFL Draft because he has the instincts to play the positions. They also liked the way he always stepped up and made big plays in big moments for the Tigers.

In seven College Football Playoff games, Renfrow holds the all-time CFP record with 37 career receptions for 392 yards and 5 touchdowns. In the 2017 CFP Championship Game against Alabama, he caught a career-high 10 passes for 92 yards and scored 2 touchdowns, including the game-winner with one second left.

He also had a game-high seven receptions for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 2016 CFP Championship Game.

“I like Renfrow because he’s productive. He plays his best football in big moments,” Oakland head coach Jon Gruden said. “He’s instinctive. He’s got a lot of natural qualities that are hard to find.

“The big thing for Hunter is he needs to understand we are going to move Antonio Brown around a lot, and if we move Brown a lot that means he’s got to be able to move around and do a lot of things.”

Renfrow was one of three Clemson players the Raiders picked in the 2019 NFL Draft. They also selected defensive end Clelin Ferrell in the first round with the No. 4 overall pick and cornerback Trayvon Mullen with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round.