What They Are Saying: 5-star Uiagalelei's commitment to Clemson

Clemson picked up a huge commitment Sunday afternoon from the nation’s No. 1 quarterback, five-star DJ Uiagalelei.

After Uiagalelei announced his commitment to the Tigers, many people reacted to the news on Twitter. Check out what they are saying about the newest five-star addition to Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class!

This is all God’s work and God’s timing, I am blessed to say I AM 100% COMMITTED!!!!

Happy birthday Mom 💕#FiLaGaNgBuSiNeSS @manecoagency pic.twitter.com/QaU31Rfovt — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) May 5, 2019

Scary thing is we’re not done yet🐅 — Bryan Bresee (@bryan_bresee) May 5, 2019

MY BROTHA.

MY QB

welcome to the family officially 💜@DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/oIUJ09SBjc — Mitchell Mayes (@_7msm_2) May 5, 2019

Congrats bro!! Best decision you could have made. Let’s go to work 🐅 @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/6BFLmhxNXO — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 5, 2019

10 year challenge! Congratulations @DJUiagalelei the decision you made to attend Clemson is more significant than you can even imagine. Welcome 🐅 pic.twitter.com/VT3VCQWYI3 — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) May 5, 2019

#Clemson has the potential to have 3 “generational” quarterbacks in a row…. unreal. — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) May 5, 2019

1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4

C.L.E.M.S.O.N. T.I.G.E.Rrrr.S #FightTigers #FightTigers #FightFightFight 🗣🗣🗣 🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅 — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) May 5, 2019