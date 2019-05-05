What They Are Saying: 5-star Uiagalelei's commitment to Clemson

Recruiting

Clemson picked up a huge commitment Sunday afternoon from the nation’s No. 1 quarterback, five-star DJ Uiagalelei.

After Uiagalelei announced his commitment to the Tigers, many people reacted to the news on Twitter. Check out what they are saying about the newest five-star addition to Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class!

