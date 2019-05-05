What They Are Saying: 5-star Uiagalelei's commitment to Clemson

By: Gavin Oliver | 1 hour ago Follow @GavinG_Oliver
Clemson picked up a huge commitment Sunday afternoon from the nation’s No. 1 quarterback, five-star DJ Uiagalelei.
After Uiagalelei announced his commitment to the Tigers, many people reacted to the news on Twitter. Check out what they are saying about the newest five-star addition to Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class!
This is all God’s work and God’s timing, I am blessed to say I AM 100% COMMITTED!!!!
Happy birthday Mom 💕#FiLaGaNgBuSiNeSS @manecoagency pic.twitter.com/QaU31Rfovt
— 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) May 5, 2019
Greatest class ever #ALLIN https://t.co/LoARcWdlQf
— Bryan Bresee (@bryan_bresee) May 5, 2019
Scary thing is we’re not done yet🐅
— Bryan Bresee (@bryan_bresee) May 5, 2019
HISTORY!!@DJUiagalelei !!#We2Deep20 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ZWnda42aR4
— Bryn Tucker (@TuckerBryn) May 5, 2019
MY QB pic.twitter.com/RrDzkqlPQY
— walker (@walkerparks64) May 5, 2019
MY BROTHA.
MY QB
welcome to the family officially 💜@DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/oIUJ09SBjc
— Mitchell Mayes (@_7msm_2) May 5, 2019
Yessir! My QB✊🏽💜 Welcome to the family! #ALLIN 🐅 https://t.co/gYaUZH3iGG
— Paul Tchio (@paul__taco) May 5, 2019
Congrats bro!! Best decision you could have made. Let’s go to work 🐅 @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/6BFLmhxNXO
— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 5, 2019
10 year challenge! Congratulations @DJUiagalelei the decision you made to attend Clemson is more significant than you can even imagine. Welcome 🐅 pic.twitter.com/VT3VCQWYI3
— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) May 5, 2019
Welcome to the family🥳 #ALLIN https://t.co/M1NZ9xZ9f7
— TGroovy🏄🏾 (@_TreWilliams) May 5, 2019
#ALLIN ♥️💪🏾 FAMILY KEEPS GROWING https://t.co/aikZFLKjGY
— •Sergio Allen• (@Sallen45_) May 5, 2019
We are the Clemson Tigers! #ALLIN #We2Deep20 https://t.co/LW0gd3cWaM
— John Williams '20 (@bigjohnp2020) May 5, 2019
#Clemson has the potential to have 3 “generational” quarterbacks in a row…. unreal.
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) May 5, 2019
Rich keeps getting richer #We2Deep2020 #WeAreClemson
— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) May 5, 2019
1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4
C.L.E.M.S.O.N. T.I.G.E.Rrrr.S #FightTigers #FightTigers #FightFightFight 🗣🗣🗣
🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅
— Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) May 5, 2019
Lets go!!! pic.twitter.com/H1M1MTOP5c
— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) May 5, 2019
GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER‼️ #ALLIN #WE2DEEP20 #CA2CU
— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) May 5, 2019
No doubt … great Coach, great staff, great University and a great young man and family … #ALLIN 🐾….sky’s the limit ! https://t.co/ZUkiB8Zac9
— Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) May 5, 2019
Clemson football recruiting, D.J. Uiagalelei, Recruiting