Instant Replay: Gardner-Webb 9, Clemson 7

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 9-7 loss at Gardner-Webb on Sunday afternoon at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, NC.

What happened?

The Tigers (28-19) took an early lead as Sam Hall worked a leadoff walk, moved to third on a Logan Davidson single, and came in to score on a groundout by Kyle Wilkie for a 1-0 lead. The Runnin’ Bulldogs (20-23) answered with a big inning in the third as a two-run homer gave them a 2-1 lead that grew to 6-1 on a RBI single, two-run fielding error, and another RBI single. Gardner-Webb extended their lead in the fourth on a RBI double and RBI single to make it 8-1. The teams traded runs in the fifth as Grayson Byrd hit a RBI single and the Runnin’ Bulldogs manufactured a run in the bottom of the frame to make it 9-2. Clemson kept chipping away with a run in the sixth and eighth innings on RBI singles by Justin Hawkins to cut the deficit to 9-4. The Tigers put up a fight in the top of the ninth as Wilkie hit a RBI double, a run came in on a wild pitch, and another run scored on an error to make it 9-7 but Clemson could get no closer as Gardner-Webb picked up their first win over the Tigers in program history.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the third inning as the Runnin’ Bulldogs put up a big inning behind five hits and a crucial error. The first two runs scored on a two-run homer while a RBI single made it 3-1. Clemson appeared to be out of the inning with a ground ball up the middle, but it was misplayed allowing two runs to come in and another RBI single later made it 6-1.

What went right?

The Tigers tallied seven runs on 12 hits as eight of the nine batters had at least one hit and all nine batters reached base at least once. Davidson, Byrd, Greene, and Justin Hawkins each had two hits while Wilkie and Justin Hawkins each drove in two runs. Owen Griffith had a very nice outing out of the bullpen, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four of the eight batters he faced. Carson Spiers also pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

What went wrong?

Jacob Hennessy started strong, but ran into trouble in the third inning. For the game, he allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits in 2.2 innings. Travis Marr followed him on the mound and did not have his best stuff, allowing three runs on six hits in 1.2 innings. Overall, Clemson just dug themselves into too big of a hole to overcome early in the game.