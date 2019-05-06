Tigers get commitment from grad transfer

The Clemson basketball program picked up a commitment from Tulsa graduate transfer guard Curran Scott on Monday.

Scott (6-4, 208) announced his commitment to head coach Brad Brownell and the Tigers via social media.

“God is great. Thank you to my family and friends for supporting me throughout this process,” Scott wrote in a Twitter post. “I would also like to thank the coaches who recruited me as well. I have committed to Clemson University to play for (Coach Brownell) and his staff, Go Tigers!”

A two-year letterwinner at Tulsa, Scott averaged 7.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 63 games over two seasons, and scored in double-figures 20 times for the Golden Hurricanes.

Scott sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring from Charlotte. The native of Edmond, Okla., graduated from Tulsa in May 2019 and elected to transfer for his final year of eligibility.