Clemson drops in on 4-star DE

Four-star defensive end Jeremiah Williams visited Clemson for the spring game last month, and the Tigers returned the favor with a visit to his school this week.

With the spring evaluation period in full swing, Clemson assistant coach Todd Bates stopped by Ramsay High (Birmingham, Ala.) on Monday to check out the top class of 2021 prospect.

“They came by yesterday at practice and it was a good feeling,” Williams said of getting a visit from the reigning national champs.

Williams said he has been receiving mail from the Tigers. A high school sophomore, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge-rusher has already earned offers from LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Nebraska and others.

Along with Clemson, Williams told TCI that Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Nebraska and Memphis have visited his school thus far during the spring evaluation period.

As Williams goes through the recruiting process, he is looking closely for a few certain things in a school.

“A place that feels like home, swagger, and a great education,” he listed.

According to Williams, the Tigers would be a major contender for his commitment if they pull the trigger on an offer moving forward.

“They would be one of the top players in my recruitment,” he said.

Williams finished his sophomore season with 72 total tackles, including 15 for loss and 11 sacks, along with three forced fumbles. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 prospect from Alabama, No. 12 weak-side defensive end and No. 159 overall prospect in the class of 2021.