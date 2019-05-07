Clemson takes the lead in the fourth

Clemson continued with the long ball in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jordan Greene opened the inning with a home run to left field that just cleared the glove of Presbyterian left fielder Matt Burke. Justin Hawkins then followed with a deep home run to centerfield that just missed the television camera man and was just left of the 390-sign. It was Clemson’s fourth home run of the game.

The back-to-back homers gave the Tigers a 5-4 lead. They finally ran off PC starter Austin Paradis after Michael Green singled up the middle and Bryce Teodosio walked.

Sam Hall made the score 6-4 with a sacfly to right field to easily score Green from third.

Clemson led 6-4 after four innings.