First Pitch with Katie: Presbyterian College vs. Clemson

Clemson is back home tonight taking on Presbyterian College in the first of two midweek games for the Tigers this week.
The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio brings you the latest from the field.
Grayson Byrd cut the Presbyterian lead to one run in the bottom of the third inning when he took a 2-2 pitch from Blue Hose starter Austin Paradis to right field. The solo shot cut the PC lead to 4-3 for (…)
Clemson tied things up in the bottom of the second inning when Bryce Teodosio sent a 3-1 offering from Presbyterian pitcher Austin Paradis to deep left field. The sophomore’s home run, his ninth of the year, (…)
Clemson University men’s basketball added Fordham transfer guard Nick Honor, announced by head coach Brad Brownell. “We are excited to welcome Nick to our program,” said Brownell. “He is a (…)
On Monday, head coach Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball program landed what they hope will be a big addition to the 2019-20 roster in Tulsa graduate transfer guard Curran Scott. The Edmond, Okla., native (…)
How bad does Clemson get under the skin of former Alabama players? Pretty bad? On Monday, Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen was asked about his team’s slide at the end of the 2018 (…)
Clemson (28-19) welcomes Presbyterian College (22-25) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 6:00PM in a game that was added to the schedule after a rainout earlier in the season. The (…)
Jack Leggett was one of the greatest coaches in all of college baseball, taking Clemson to six College World Series and to 21 NCAA Tournaments during his 22 seasons in Tigertown. Along the way, the (…)
When you throw for 347 yards and three touchdowns to beat Alabama in the national championship game, it would be easy to be content. What else is there to do? If you are Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, (…)
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott hit the recruiting trail in the Sunshine State last week to check on some of the state’s top prospects during the spring evaluation period. One of those that drew (…)