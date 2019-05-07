Former Alabama player hates Clemson

How bad does Clemson get under the skin of former Alabama players?

Pretty bad?

On Monday, Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen was asked about his team’s slide at the end of the 2018 season, a stretch that saw the Redskins lose six of their final seven games. Allen, who graduated from Alabama and is obviously accustomed to winning, was not happy about the results.

Washington finished the season 7-9 and did not make the playoffs.

“We didn’t win the championship, so anything besides that sucks,” said Allen while attending the Redskins Charity Golf Classic at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia. “I think about it all the time. I still think about college when we lost to Clemson. I think about it almost every day. If we’re not winning it, it doesn’t matter how we ended.”

Allen is talking about Alabama’s loss to Clemson in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship. The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide when Deshaun Watson, who now quarterbacks the Houston Texans, led Clemson on a last-minute drive against Allen’s Alabama defense to win the game.

Watson found Hunter Renfrow with a 2-yard touchdown pass with one second to play for a 35-31 victory.

When asked if he still thinks about a loss from college, Allen did not hesitate.

“Yeah, all the time,” he said. “I hate Clemson.”

Allen must have really hated the Tigers this past January when Clemson beat up his alma mater, 44-16, in the national championship game. Clemson’s 28-point margin was the largest ever against a Nick Saban-coached Alabama squad.

The 44 points scored were the second-most against Saban at Alabama (Oklahoma had 45 in the 2014 Allstate Sugar Bowl). Clemson scored the final 30 points of the game.

The Tides’ two losses to the Tigers in the last three years have been difficult for former Alabama players to handle. Former defensive tackle Quinnen Williams did not give Clemson credit for racking up 482 total yards and scoring 37 points, including the game’s last 30.

He said Georgia’s and Oklahoma’s offenses were better. However, he failed to mention the Tigers’ 10-play, 94-yard drive on him and the Alabama defense that took the final 10 minutes and two seconds off the clock.

Former running back Josh Jacobs told Pro Football Talk the Tide was “mentally fatigued” heading into the championship game.

“Honestly, I know it might sound cliché or anything like that but, before the game, the feel, you could feel it was gonna be a rough one,” Jacobs said in the interview. “Not only young players trying to feel the vibe of big games, but just being able to play so long after a certain amount of time it kind of wears on you, especially when you play great teams week-in and week-out you get everybody’s best shot it kind of wears on you.

“I think the team was just mentally fatigued. … It was probably a little bit of [complacency] to from some players. But for the most part, I think people were just fatigued.”

And they just don’t like losing to Clemson. Or as Allen puts it, “I hate Clemson.”