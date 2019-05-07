Lawrence ready to take his game to another level

When you throw for 347 yards and three touchdowns to beat Alabama in the national championship game, it would be easy to be content.

What else is there to do?

If you are Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, you feel like you have a lot you can do. The sophomore admitted after the spring game last month that he has not arrived, despite popular opinion. He feels he still has a lot he can learn, and he needs to get better.

“That is just who he is and that is part of why he is so successful,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said recently. “He has the right mindset and he has such a healthy perspective.”

Lawrence said he is learning to be more of a vocal leader this year, something he says was a little difficult to do last year because he had not earned that kind of respect from his teammates. He left that to experienced leaders like Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant.

In the spring, he worked on it and said he needs to improve on it still. It’s that mindset, Swinney says, that sets Lawrence apart from other quarterbacks. He doesn’t feel like he has arrived. He wants to get better in everything that he does.

“On the outside looking in, you just see this long hair superstar player, but when you pull the curtain back, he is one of the most humbled, hardest working, authentic young men you will ever meet,” the Clemson coach said. “He loves his team and he loves his teammates. He is just driven to get better. He is very self-aware of what he needs to do to come back a better version of himself.

“But the great ones, they all have that in common. It does not matter that he won fifteen games last year on an undefeated team and played great in the national championship. That does not matter. That mattered in the moment, but the best-of-the-best are always trying to get better. He represents that. He is a highly motivated guy and he is very detailed. He knows exactly what he has to do take his game to another level this season.”