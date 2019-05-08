4-star Florida receiver planning Clemson visit

With the spring evaluation period in progress, a bunch of college coaches have stopped by Holy Trinity Academy in Melbourne, Fla., home to class of 2021 four-star wide receiver prospect James BlackStrain.

“Many schools,” BlackStrain said of who has visited his school this spring. “Some big ones were West Virginia, Georgia, Florida, FSU, Tennessee and Kentucky.”

The reigning national champs also paid a visit to Holy Trinity to check up on BlackStrain.

“Clemson came by the school today (Wednesday),” BlackStrain told TCI. “The cornerbacks coach Mike Reed came by.”

Reed couldn’t speak to BlackStrain directly due to NCAA rules but relayed a message to him through his coach.

“He was saying that he would love to get me up to Clemson,” BlackStrain said of what he heard from Reed via his coach. “And show me everything they have to offer.”

BlackStrain intends to check out Clemson for the first time soon.

“I plan on making a visit during the summer,” he said.

What are his overall impressions of the Tigers prior to the visit?

“They’re National Champions and they are the best of the best,” BlackStrain said.

BlackStrain has already built up a long offer list that includes Florida, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, LSU, Kentucky, Penn State, Tennessee and UCF among others.

As a sophomore last season, BlackStrain caught 39 passes for 715 yards and six touchdowns. In his career, he has recorded 66 receptions for 1,270 yards and 13 scores.