Boetsch will not return as men’s tennis coach

Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Wednesday that John Boetsch’s contract will not be renewed after three seasons as Clemson’s head men’s tennis coach. Boetsch has served in the role since 2016, and was on staff as an assistant coach since 2008.

“We are appreciative of John’s service to Clemson as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” said Radakovich. “At this time, we felt that a change was needed to lead our men’s tennis program. We will begin a national search immediately.”

Boetsch’s teams were 29-46 overall and 8-30 in ACC play during his three seasons. He coached two All-ACC selections and three All-ACC Academic selections.

Boetsch played at Clemson in 2003 and 2004, garnering First Team All-ACC honors in 2003, and helping the Tigers to the NCAA Quarterfinals in 2004. He served five seasons as an assistant coach from 2008-13, and was elevated to Associate Head Coach in 2013 before being named head coach.

