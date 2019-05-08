Byrd, Clemson crush The Citadel

With his father in the stands, Grayson Byrd had one of the best games of his Clemson career Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Bryd went 4-for-4 from the plate with 4 RBIs and two home runs, while leading the Tigers to a 17-3 win over The Citadel.

Jackson Lindley was just what the Tigers’ bullpen needed as well. The freshman pitched six strong innings and only gave up two hits, one run and no earned runs in earning the victory.

The Tigers (29-20) jumped out to a lead in the second inning, when Byrd hit a solo home run to right centerfield. The home run allowed the senior to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Michael Green doubled to score Sam Hall, and with two down Byrd singled to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Clemson had its biggest inning of the year in the fourth as its scored 11 runs to blow open the game. Chad Fairey had 4 RBIs in the inning, including his first career home run and two-run shot. Logan Davidson had two RBIs in the inning as well.

After scoring on a Justin Hawkins’ single in the sixth inning, Byrd hit a two-run home run with two outs in the seventh, which gave the Tigers a 17-1 lead at the time.

The Tigers battle NC State this weekend in a critical series for postseason hopes in Raleigh. The series begins Friday at 6:30 p.m.