Byrd, Fairey, Lindley postgame

Chad Fairey hit his first home run as a Tiger. Grayson Byrd hit two home runs, a double and a single. Jackson Lindley pitched six strong innings as Clemson whipped The Citadel.
Watch Wednesday night’s stars in the player postgame press conference:
With the spring evaluation period in progress, a bunch of college coaches have stopped by Holy Trinity Academy in Melbourne, Fla., home to class of 2021 four-star wide receiver prospect James BlackStrain. (…)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a ton of respect for Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney. How could he not, right? The Tigers have beaten Saban’s Crimson Tide two of the three times they have played (…)
With his father in the stands, Grayson Byrd had one of the best games of his Clemson career Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Bryd went 4-for-4 from the plate with 4 RBIs and two home runs, while (…)
Clemson broke the game open in the fourth inning. Kyle Wilkie doubles before Jordan Greene singled advancing Wilkie to third. Justin Hawkins walked to load the bases. Chad Fairey singled to right to (…)
The Tigers took the lead early against the Citadel Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Grayson Byrd got things going for Clemson with a lead off home run to right center in the bottom of the second (…)
Clemson takes on The Citadel tonight in the Tigers’ last home midweek game of the season. The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio brings you the latest from the field. https://youtu.be/SVRmC2x9MU8
Seven of Clemson’s teams matched or set new program records, including five that posted perfect scores of 1000, in today’s NCAA release of Academic Progress Rate (APR) performance for the 2017-18 (…)
Clemson Football set a new program record in APR in figures released by the NCAA on Wednesday, recording a 992 for the 2017-18 academic year. The performance marks the second straight year in which Clemson (…)
Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Wednesday that John Boetsch’s contract will not be renewed after three seasons as Clemson’s head men’s tennis coach. Boetsch has served in the role (…)
It was a story that’s been told before as Clemson scored seven runs off of 12 hits but fell a run short to Presbyterian College with an 8-7 loss over the Blue Hose Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in (…)