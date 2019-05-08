Byrd, Fairey, Lindley postgame

Baseball

Chad Fairey hit his first home run as a Tiger.  Grayson Byrd hit two home runs, a double and a single.  Jackson Lindley pitched six strong innings as Clemson whipped The Citadel.

Watch Wednesday night’s stars in the player postgame press conference:

With his father in the stands, Grayson Byrd had one of the best games of his Clemson career Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Bryd went 4-for-4 from the plate with 4 RBIs and two home runs, while (…)

