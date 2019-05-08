Clemson Football sets program record in APR

Clemson Football set a new program record in APR in figures released by the NCAA on Wednesday, recording a 992 for the 2017-18 academic year.

The performance marks the second straight year in which Clemson has broken its program record in the metric. A year ago, Clemson broke its previous high-water mark of 985 from 2011-12 by recording a 987 rate for the 2016-17 academic year.

Clemson’s 992 ranked tied for third among FBS programs, trailing only Air Force (997) and Northwestern (996). Clemson is one of only 10 FBS programs to produce a 985 APR or better in each of the past two academic years, joining Air Force, Boston College, Duke, Navy, Nevada, Northwestern, Stanford, Washington and Vanderbilt.

Last week, the NCAA recognized the football program with its annual APR Public Recognition Award, which is bestowed upon programs ranking in the Top 10 percent of their respective sports. Clemson, Duke and Northwestern are the only three FBS programs in the country to finish in the Top 10 percent in APR metrics in at least eight of the last nine years.

The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance. The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years.

The record APR adds to a banner year for Clemson Football both athletically and academically. In addition to becoming major college football’s first 15-0 team since 1897, the Tigers recorded program records for team GPA and most student-athletes to record a 3.0 or better in addition to winning the AFCA Academic Achievement Award for the first time in school history.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications