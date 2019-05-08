Clemson takes on The Citadel in Final Midweek Home Game

Clemson (28-20) welcomes The Citadel (10-36) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 6:00PM for the final midweek home game of 2019.
The Series
|Meetings:
|103 (first met in 1900)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 85-18
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 48-7 (Clemson leads 13-2 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won two games at The Citadel in 2016 (12-1, 5-4)
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 18-10 (CU: 2-0; CofC: 16-10)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 38-28-1 all-time on May 8 with a 17-6-1 mark at home.
|The Tigers are currently 6-0 against SoCon competition in 2019 as they swept VMI early in the season, beat East Tennessee State in midweek action, and won both games of the home-and-home series with Furman.
|The Tigers have faced eight of the nine programs in the currently in the SoCon (missing Samford). Clemson is 433-136-6 all-time against those schools, including a 257-51-1 mark at home.
|Coach Lee has faced all nine SoCon programs. Lee is 99-35 against the programs, including a 25-0 record at Clemson.
The Bulldogs
|Head Coach:
|Tony Skole (2nd season at The Citadel)
|2018 Recap:
|19-34 (8-16; 8th SoCon) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|8th in Coaches Poll & 9th in Media Poll in SoCon (9 teams)
|Road Record:
|0-21 (7-11 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 3-4 vs. Wofford (Sun, 5/5)
L, 1-8 vs. Wofford (Sat, 5/4)
L, 7-17 vs. Wofford (Fri, 5/3)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|3.7 RPG, .238 BA, 67 2B, 7 3B, 16 HR, 125 BB, 21 HBP, 343 K, 56-74 SB
|Pitching:
|5.85 ERA, .293 OBA (466 hits), 197 BB, 58 HBP, & 282 K in 392.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.946 (93 errors in 1707 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|18-11 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 7-8 vs. Presbyterian College (Tue, 5/7)
L, 7-9 @ Gardner-Webb (Sun, 5/5)
W, 10-2 vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat, 5/4)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.6 RPG, .266 BA, 93 2B, 6 3B, 63 HR, 225 BB, 51 HBP, 437 K, 82-105 SB
|Pitching:
|4.28 ERA, .242 OBA (397 hits), 177 BB, 50 HBP, & 431 K in 437.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.971 (53 errors in 1832 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
|The Citadel
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|4
|Will Bastian
|FR
|.155 BA, 4 2B, 3 RBI, & 12 BB in 32 games
|1B
|24
|Ben Peden
|SR
|.278 BA, 9 2B, 8 HR, & 34 RBI in 46 games
|2B
|1
|Tyler Corbitt
|FR
|.345 BA, 15 2B, 1 3B, & 19 RBI in 45 games
|SS
|22
|Tilo Skole
|*FR
|.196 BA, 4 2B, 4 RBI, & 8 R in 44 games
|3B
|19
|Dylan Spence
|SR
|.278 BA, 3 RBI, 2 R, & 2 BB in 5 games
|LF
|11
|Andrew Judkins
|SO
|.174 BA, 5 2B, 6 RBI, & 10 BB in 33 games
|CF
|2
|Wesley Lane
|FR
|.268 BA, 6 2B, 3 RBI, & 10 BB in 22 games
|RF
|12
|Ryan McCarthy
|SO
|.298 BA, 8 2B, 4 HR, & 27 RBI in 43 games
|DH
|25
|Ches Goodman
|FR
|.217 BA, 3 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 21 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.289 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 28 RBI in 45 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.289 BA, 7 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 40 games
|2B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.273 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 30 RBI in 48 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.310 BA, 15 2B, 13 HR, & 47 RBI in 48 games
|3B
|17
|Justin Hawkins
|*SR
|.250 BA, 3 HR, 12 RBI, & 8 R in 20 games
|LF
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.314 BA, 12 2B, 9 HR, & 41 RBI in 48 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.231 BA, 7 2B, 9 HR, & 30 RBI in 42 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.220 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 16 games
|DH
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.248 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 36 games
Probable Starting Pitchers
|RHP
|27
|Alex Bialakis
|SR
|0-5/28 app (1 GS)/3.79 ERA (40.1 IP)/.245 OBA (37 hits)/22 BB/37 K
|RHP
|25
|Jackson Lindley
|FR
|1-0/8 app (4 GS)/4.19 ERA (19.1 IP)/.280 OBA (21 hits)/8 BB/12 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. The Citadel
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Crawford
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.2
|1
|1
|0
|0-1
|.143