Clemson takes on The Citadel in Final Midweek Home Game

Baseball

Clemson (28-20) welcomes The Citadel (10-36) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 6:00PM for the final midweek home game of 2019. 

 

The Series

Meetings: 103 (first met in 1900)
Series Record: Clemson leads 85-18
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 48-7 (Clemson leads 13-2 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won two games at The Citadel in 2016 (12-1, 5-4)
vs. Lee: Lee leads 18-10 (CU: 2-0; CofC: 16-10)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 38-28-1 all-time on May 8 with a 17-6-1 mark at home.
The Tigers are currently 6-0 against SoCon competition in 2019 as they swept VMI early in the season, beat East Tennessee State in midweek action, and won both games of the home-and-home series with Furman. 
The Tigers have faced eight of the nine programs in the currently in the SoCon (missing Samford). Clemson is 433-136-6 all-time against those schools, including a 257-51-1 mark at home.
Coach Lee has faced all nine SoCon programs. Lee is 99-35 against the programs, including a 25-0 record at Clemson.

The Bulldogs

Head Coach: Tony Skole (2nd season at The Citadel)
2018 Recap: 19-34 (8-16; 8th SoCon) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 8th in Coaches Poll & 9th in Media Poll in SoCon (9 teams)
Road Record: 0-21 (7-11 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 3-4 vs. Wofford (Sun, 5/5)
L, 1-8 vs. Wofford (Sat, 5/4)
L, 7-17 vs. Wofford (Fri, 5/3)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 3.7 RPG, .238 BA, 67 2B, 7 3B, 16 HR, 125 BB, 21 HBP, 343 K, 56-74 SB
Pitching: 5.85 ERA, .293 OBA (466 hits), 197 BB, 58 HBP, & 282 K in 392.0 IP
Fielding: .946 (93 errors in 1707 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 18-11 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 7-8 vs. Presbyterian College (Tue, 5/7)
L, 7-9 @ Gardner-Webb (Sun, 5/5)
W, 10-2 vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat, 5/4)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.6 RPG, .266 BA, 93 2B, 6 3B, 63 HR, 225 BB, 51 HBP, 437 K, 82-105 SB
Pitching: 4.28 ERA, .242 OBA (397 hits), 177 BB, 50 HBP, & 431 K in 437.1 IP
Fielding: .971 (53 errors in 1832 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

The Citadel
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 4 Will Bastian FR .155 BA, 4 2B, 3 RBI, & 12 BB in 32 games
1B 24 Ben Peden SR .278 BA, 9 2B, 8 HR, & 34 RBI in 46 games
2B 1 Tyler Corbitt FR .345 BA, 15 2B, 1 3B, & 19 RBI in 45 games
SS 22 Tilo Skole *FR .196 BA, 4 2B, 4 RBI, & 8 R in 44 games
3B 19 Dylan Spence SR .278 BA, 3 RBI, 2 R, & 2 BB in 5 games
LF 11 Andrew Judkins SO .174 BA, 5 2B, 6 RBI, & 10 BB in 33 games
CF 2 Wesley Lane FR .268 BA, 6 2B, 3 RBI, & 10 BB in 22 games
RF 12 Ryan McCarthy SO .298 BA, 8 2B, 4 HR, & 27 RBI in 43 games
DH 25 Ches Goodman FR .217 BA, 3 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 21 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .289 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 28 RBI in 45 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .289 BA, 7 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 40 games
2B 5 Sam Hall SO .273 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 30 RBI in 48 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .310 BA, 15 2B, 13 HR, & 47 RBI in 48 games
3B 17 Justin Hawkins *SR .250 BA, 3 HR, 12 RBI, & 8 R in 20 games
LF 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .314 BA, 12 2B, 9 HR, & 41 RBI in 48 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .231 BA, 7 2B, 9 HR, & 30 RBI in 42 games
RF 11 Michael Green *SO .220 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 16 games
DH 9 Jordan Greene GR .248 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 36 games

Probable Starting Pitchers

RHP 27 Alex Bialakis SR 0-5/28 app (1 GS)/3.79 ERA (40.1 IP)/.245 OBA (37 hits)/22 BB/37 K
RHP 25 Jackson Lindley FR 1-0/8 app (4 GS)/4.19 ERA (19.1 IP)/.280 OBA (21 hits)/8 BB/12 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. The Citadel

Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Crawford 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.2 1 1 0 0-1 .143

