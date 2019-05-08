Clemson's Finest: Is Leggett ready to coach in college again?

Hall of Fame coach Jack Leggett recently sat down with The Clemson Insider as part of our Clemson’s Finest series. In Part 4 of his four-part interview, Leggett talks about life after Clemson.

Leggett has enjoyed coaching Team USA the last year. Is he ready to take another college head coaching job if the right job comes along?

Leggett talks challenges in today’s college baseball landscape

Leggett: “There has never been any closure” from Clemson

Leggett talks Wilhlem, early years at Clemson