Instant Replay: Presbyterian College 8, Clemson 7

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 8-7 loss to Presbyterian College on Tuesday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Blue Hose (23-25) jumped out to a very quick lead with a three consecutive one-out hits in the top of the first for a 2-0 lead. The Tigers (28-20) answered in the second as Michael Green worked a two-out walk and Bryce Teodosio hit a ball into the Chapman Grandstands to tie the game. In the top of the next frame, Presbyterian College turned three straight one-out walks into two runs to reclaim a 4-2 lead. Clemson would cut into the lead in the bottom of the inning on a Grayson Byrd solo homer and would take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Greene and Justin Hawkins opened the frame with back-to-back homers before the Tigers added another run on a sac fly by Sam Hall to make it 6-4. The Blue Hose cut the lead to 6-5 in the sixth on a two-out RBI double and would take an 8-6 lead in the seventh as a run scored on a passed ball to tie the game and a two-run homer gave them the lead. Clemson got a run back in the seventh with a sac fly by Logan Davidson, but could get no closer as they dropped their second consecutive game and fell to 1-3 against Big South competition in 2019.

Game-Changing Moment:

In a back-and-forth affair, the game had several momentum swings as Presbyterian College had three multi-run innings and the Tigers put up two multi-run innings. However, two of the biggest innings came in the seventh and eighth for Clemson. In the seventh, the Tigers had cut the lead to 8-7 before consecutive two-out hits put two runners in scoring position but they were both left stranded on a strikeout. In the eighth, the first two Clemson batters reached but a nice play on a bunt slowed the momentum as the Tigers would go on to leave the bases loaded in the inning.

What went right?

The Tigers tallied seven runs on 12 hits as eight of the nine batters had at least one hit and all nine batters reached base at least once. Byrd and Wilkie each had three-hit games to lead the offense while Teodosio drove in a team-best two runs. Travis Marr tossed 0.2 scoreless innings while Carson Spiers tossed 2.0 scoreless innings to end the game. Defensively, the outfielders made several nice plays to get to balls in the gaps and Justin Hawkins played a great third base with multiple outstanding stops and throws across the diamond.

What went wrong?

Pitching let Clemson down again as starter Brooks Crawford allowed four runs on five hits and three walks in 3.0 innings while reliever Luke Sommerfeld followed with three runs on four hits in 3.0 innings. The Tigers also missed some chances offensively, stranding eight runners in the game (including five in the final three innings).