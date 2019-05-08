Virginia LB gets visit from Clemson

Home to a number of power conference recruits, Virginia Beach powerhouse Princess Anne High School has been a popular stop for college football coaches so far during the spring evaluation period.

Clemson is among the programs that have already visited Princess Anne this spring to check on some prospects, including talented 2021 linebacker Jayden Truesdale (6-0, 225). Tigers assistant coach Mike Reed traveled to the school a week ago.

“Clemson stopped by last week,” Truesdale said. “It meant a lot for Clemson to show interest and stop by for a visit.”

Truesdale visited Clemson in mid-March with his teammate Tony Grimes, a top-ranked cornerback in the 2021 class, and Truesdale said they are planning a return trip to Tigertown.

“Sometime this summer with Tony Grimes and some other recruits we will be back down there,” Truesdale said. “Possibly I might camp (at Clemson), I just have to see what’s on my schedule.”

Along with Clemson, coaches from Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Nebraska, TCU and several other schools have visited Princess Anne during the spring evaluation period.

Truesdale received his first offer from Florida while on campus there in March, then picked up offers from East Carolina and Liberty recently. Virginia, Virginia Tech, Marshall and Clemson are some of the other schools showing early interest in Truesdale, who describes himself as a physical linebacker with speed who can make plays all over the field.

“Coaches like how I can control the box, stop the run and how I play in coverage,” he said. “I would describe myself as a hard-hitting field general who can play sideline to sideline, a linebacker who can edge-rush and a linebacker that can control the box.”

Truesdale’s latest visit was to ECU in April. He has upcoming visits planned to Penn State, Ohio State and Texas.