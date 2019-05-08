Why does Clemson keep getting the big-time recruits?

Fans from other schools wonder why Clemson continues to produce Top 5 and Top 10 recruiting classes over and over again. How can this school from a small town in the Upstate of Western South Carolina continue to snag some of the big-time players year after year?

The answer is simple … it’s Dabo Swinney.

Have you been on Twitter or Instagram the last two days?

On Monday, St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter sought out and celebrated with Swinney behind home plate following his home run.

Step 1️⃣: Hit homer

Step 2️⃣: Give knucks to @ClemsonFB HC Dabo Swinney 👊🐯#TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/yzH8cvXPI5 — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) May 7, 2019

Tuesday night Swinney was in Toronto shooting hoops on Toronto’s home floor with two of his sons—Will and Drew—and brother Tracy. He later stayed and watched the Raptors and Philadelphia playoff game.

.@ClemsonFB head coach Dabo Swinney put some work in today. 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/BXW8eiaPz8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 8, 2019

Last week, he was in Houston and took his sons to the Golden State at Houston game. Do you remember earlier this year he was in Florida visiting the Cardinals during spring training and took in some BP?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is in town for Game 3 of Rockets-Warriors. pic.twitter.com/pWXWvicq1Y — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) May 4, 2019

Swinney seems to be everywhere these days and it seems like he is always having fun. The funny thing is he does not even own a social media account, yet he is all over Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

So, if you were a budding football star, why wouldn’t you want to play for Dabo Swinney? He seems like a guy that would be fun to have as a coach. And trust me, he is. If you don’t believe me, go ask his players.

Or, you can just do a search of Dabo Swinney on any social media platform and you can find him dancing with his team after a big win, you can find him supporting his players at the NFL Draft, visiting with his former players and sharing laughs and hugs or shooting hoops with his sons prior to an NBA Playoff Game.

Why wouldn’t you want to play for this guy?

If you still wonder why Clemson continues to pull in the big-time recruits, then watch what Clelin Ferrell had to say about playing for Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney following the Tigers’ second national championship in three years.