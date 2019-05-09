4-star IMG Academy DE talks Clemson interest

One of the standout sophomore prospects that visited Clemson for its spring game in April was four-star defensive end JC Latham from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

It marked Latham’s first time on campus.

“I loved that visit,” he told TCI. “It was one of my best experiences as far as colleges go. I expected a lot out of them, with them being the national champions and all, and they lived up to the expectations and then some.”

Latham (6-5, 280) received an offer from Alabama on Wednesday to go with offers from Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Miami and others.

Clemson is among other schools expressing interest in the class of 2021 recruit.

“They said they were real interested in me,” Latham said of the Tigers. “They wanted to have me back up there during the summer. They loved having me up there. They watched my highlight reel. They said they were impressed and they said they expect a lot out of me.”

Clemson has proven to be a factory for producing NFL defensive linemen, something that Latham has certainly taken notice of.

“Personally, I see Clemson as D-line U,” he said. “Alabama produces all-around, so does Clemson, but Clemson’s D-line is just on a different level as far as colleges go. … If Clemson extends an offer, I’ll feel extremely blessed.”

With two seasons of prep football still in front of him, Latham is in no hurry to make his college decision and wants to see the recruiting process through.

“I want to enjoy the process and also want to take all the time I can to know I’m making the right decision,” he said, “because the decision I make is going to be the biggest decision of my life.”

Latham transferred to IMG Academy in January from Catholic Memorial in Waukesha, Wis. He hopes to return to Clemson this summer and named Alabama and Wisconsin as other schools he wants to visit.