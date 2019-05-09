50 student-athletes receive degrees

Fifty student-athletes from thirteen programs are graduating from Clemson University on Thursday and Friday at the May commencement ceremonies, held in Littlejohn Coliseum. An additional 43 spirit squad and support staff students also cross the stage this week.
The list includes 14 members of the National Championship football program, five of whom are earning master’s degrees. Twenty-six members of the National Championship team had already earned undergraduate degrees when playing in the contest, most of any postseason team. Adam Choice, Milan Richard, Kendall Joseph, Jalen Williams and Richard Yeargin are among those earning a second Clemson degree.
Golfer Bryson Nimmer, fresh off being named the ACC Player of the Year on Wednesday, will earn his degree in management before heading off to the Austin Regional to begin play in the NCAA Championships on May 13.
Graduates also include four-time All-ACC golfer Alice Hewson, All-America 800m runner John Lewis, and All-America shortstop Logan Davidson. ACC All-defensive team center Elijah Thomas and forward Aliyah Collier are also among those receiving degrees. Nolan Lennon, who served as both the Clemson and ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President, is also set to graduate.
Will Lamb, a second-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2011, has earned a degree in communication as a member of the Tiger Trust program. The Tiger Trust program, established in the 1980s, provides an opportunity for all student-athletes who have exhausted athletic eligibility or left early for a professional opportunity to return to Clemson to earn his or her undergraduate degree if he or she left the university in good standing.
Graduation caps a strong week in the classroom in which Clemson earned six APR Team awards and seven programs tied or set new program records for APR in data released by the NCAA. Five programs earned the maximum 1000 scores.
List of May 2019 Graduates
|
Grayson
|
Byrd
|
BASEBALL
|
BS
|
Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|
Brooks
|
Crawford
|
BASEBALL
|
BA
|
Sports Communication
|
Logan
|
Davidson
|
BASEBALL
|
BS
|
Management
|
Bo
|
Gobin
|
BASEBALL
|
BS
|
Marketing
|
Justin
|
Hawkins
|
BASEBALL
|
BA
|
Communication
|
Jaya
|
Brown
|
DIVING
|
BS
|
Psychology
|
Erin
|
Lee
|
DIVING
|
BS
|
Financial Management
|
Adam
|
Choice
|
FOOTBALL
|
MS
|
Human Resource Dev
|
Noah
|
Green
|
FOOTBALL
|
BS
|
Marketing
|
Austin
|
Jackson
|
FOOTBALL
|
BS
|
Management
|
Kendall
|
Joseph
|
FOOTBALL
|
MS
|
MS Athletic Leadership
|
Carson
|
King
|
FOOTBALL
|
BS
|
Chemical Engineering
|
Ryan
|
Mac Lain
|
FOOTBALL
|
BA
|
Psychology
|
Nyles
|
Pinckney
|
FOOTBALL
|
BS
|
Criminal Justice
|
Milan
|
Richard
|
FOOTBALL
|
MS
|
Human Resource Dev
|
Nick
|
Rowell
|
FOOTBALL
|
BS
|
Management
|
Shaq
|
Smith
|
FOOTBALL
|
BS
|
Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|
Austin
|
Spence
|
FOOTBALL
|
BS
|
Economics
|
Logan
|
Tisch
|
FOOTBALL
|
BS
|
Plant and Env Sciences
|
Jalen
|
Williams
|
FOOTBALL
|
MS
|
Human Resource Dev
|
Richard
|
Yeargin
|
FOOTBALL
|
MS
|
Athletic Leadership
|
Lyles
|
Davis
|
MEN’S BASKETBALL
|
BS
|
Marketing
|
Elijah
|
Thomas
|
MEN’S BASKETBALL
|
BS
|
Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|
Bryson
|
Nimmer
|
MEN’S GOLF
|
BS
|
Management
|
Jonathan
|
Rector
|
MEN’S GOLF
|
BS
|
Management
|
Nolan
|
Lennon
|
MEN’S SOCCER
|
BS
|
Health Science
|
Jonny
|
Sutherland
|
MEN’S SOCCER
|
MS
|
Communication
|
Reed
|
Rabideau
|
MEN’S TENNIS
|
BS
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Dylan
|
Ahrens
|
MEN’S TRACK
|
BS
|
Financial Management
|
Francis
|
Cline
|
MEN’S TRACK
|
BA
|
Criminal Justice
|
Darron
|
Coley
|
MEN’S TRACK
|
BS
|
Management
|
John
|
Lewis
|
MEN’S TRACK
|
BS
|
Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|
Oliver
|
Lloyd
|
MEN’S TRACK
|
BA
|
Economics
|
Jacob
|
Slann
|
MEN’S TRACK
|
BS
|
Health Science
|
Grant
|
Voeks
|
MEN’S TRACK
|
BS
|
Civil Engineering
|
Sarah
|
Decker
|
ROWING
|
BA/BS
|
Modern Languages & Agribusiness
|
Isla
|
McRae
|
ROWING
|
BS
|
Health Science
|
Erin
|
Murphy
|
ROWING
|
BS
|
Psychology
|
Aliyah
|
Collier
|
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
|
BS
|
Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|
Keniece
|
Purvis
|
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
|
BS
|
Management
|
Alice
|
Hewson
|
WOMEN’S GOLF
|
BS
|
Accounting
|
Ellen
|
Colborn
|
WOMEN’S SOCCER
|
BS
|
Bioengineering
|
Patrice
|
Dipasquale
|
WOMEN’S SOCCER
|
BS
|
Management
|
Alana
|
Hockenhull
|
WOMEN’S SOCCER
|
BS
|
Management
|
Kendra
|
Clarke
|
WOMEN’S TRACK
|
BA
|
Communication
|
Elizabeth
|
Dawson
|
WOMEN’S TRACK
|
MS
|
Food, Nutr and Culin Sci
|
Anna
|
Johnson
|
WOMEN’S TRACK
|
BS
|
Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|
Imani
|
McGowan
|
WOMEN’S TRACK
|
BA
|
English
|
Erin
|
McLaughlin
|
WOMEN’S TRACK
|
BS
|
Materials Sci and Engr
|
Tia
|
Robinson
|
WOMEN’S TRACK
|
BS
|
Biochemistry
Spirit Squad and Support Staff
|
Hailey
|
Bednar
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Psychology
|
Kirstin
|
Bull
|
SPIRIT
|
BA
|
Early Childhood Educ
|
Kaycie
|
Cornelius
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Management
|
Kelsi
|
Fringer
|
SPIRIT
|
BA
|
Sports Communication
|
Madison
|
Humphrey
|
SPIRIT
|
BA
|
Communication
|
Brooke
|
Johnson
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Animal and Veterinary Sc
|
Hayden
|
Lewis
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Computer Science
|
Aaron
|
Mcguire
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Bioengineering
|
Brandon
|
McIntyre
|
SPIRIT
|
MS
|
Applied Psychology
|
Kendall
|
Mercer
|
SPIRIT
|
BA
|
Elementary Education
|
Haley
|
Miller
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Management
|
Morgan
|
Montero
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Management
|
Madison
|
Morgan
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Marketing
|
Samantha
|
Mullis
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Health Science
|
Yvette
|
Ramirez
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Bioengineering
|
Ashton
|
Roberts
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|
Adam
|
Samuta
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Bioengineering
|
Blair
|
Spector
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Fd Sc and Human Nutrition
|
Makayla
|
Stark
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Psychology
|
Colton
|
Ayers
|
MANAGER
|
BS
|
Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|
Gage
|
Branham
|
MANAGER
|
BS
|
Biological Sciences
|
Jack
|
Christian
|
MANAGER
|
BS
|
Construction Sci and Mgt
|
Megan
|
Driscoll
|
MANAGER
|
MS
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
Thomas
|
Holliday
|
MANAGER
|
BS
|
Marketing
|
Clay
|
Marlar
|
MANAGER
|
BS
|
Financial Management
|
Aaron
|
Stevens
|
MANAGER
|
BS
|
Management
|
Jatae
|
Bryant
|
SPIRIT
|
BA
|
Psychology
|
Amanda
|
Compton
|
SPIRIT
|
BA
|
Communication
|
Lori
|
Cribb
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Biological Sciences
|
Johanna
|
Davis
|
SPIRIT
|
BA
|
Special Education
|
Logan
|
Martin
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Health Science
|
Erin
|
Nation
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Microbiology
|
Christy
|
Vogel
|
SPIRIT
|
BS
|
Animal and Veterinary Sc
|
Will
|
Lamb
|
TIGER TRUST
|
BA
|
Communication
|
Martin
|
Groke
|
TRAINERS
|
BS
|
Bioengineering
|
Breanna
|
Corn
|
VIDEO
|
BS
|
Psychology
|
Ashley
|
Hodge
|
VIDEO
|
BA
|
Sports Communication
|
Thane
|
Jacobsen
|
VIDEO
|
BS
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
David
|
Leslie
|
VIDEO
|
BS
|
Financial Management
|
Jack
|
McLaughlin
|
VIDEO
|
BS
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Jay
|
Smith
|
VIDEO
|
BA
|
Sports Communication
|
Kendall
|
Stevens
|
VIDEO
|
BS
|
Packing Science
|
Emily
|
Winter
|
VIDEO
|
BA
|
Communication