50 student-athletes receive degrees

50 student-athletes receive degrees

Baseball

50 student-athletes receive degrees

By 15 hours ago

By: |

Fifty student-athletes from thirteen programs are graduating from Clemson University on Thursday and Friday at the May commencement ceremonies, held in Littlejohn Coliseum. An additional 43 spirit squad and support staff students also cross the stage this week.

The list includes 14 members of the National Championship football program, five of whom are earning master’s degrees. Twenty-six members of the National Championship team had already earned undergraduate degrees when playing in the contest, most of any postseason team. Adam Choice, Milan Richard, Kendall Joseph, Jalen Williams and Richard Yeargin are among those earning a second Clemson degree.

Golfer Bryson Nimmer, fresh off being named the ACC Player of the Year on Wednesday, will earn his degree in management before heading off to the Austin Regional to begin play in the NCAA Championships on May 13.

Graduates also include four-time All-ACC golfer Alice Hewson, All-America 800m runner John Lewis, and All-America shortstop Logan Davidson. ACC All-defensive team center Elijah Thomas and forward Aliyah Collier are also among those receiving degrees. Nolan Lennon, who served as both the Clemson and ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President, is also set to graduate.

Will Lamb, a second-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2011, has earned a degree in communication as a member of the Tiger Trust program. The Tiger Trust program, established in the 1980s, provides an opportunity for all student-athletes who have exhausted athletic eligibility or left early for a professional opportunity to retu­­­­­­rn to Clemson to earn his or her undergraduate degree if he or she left the university in good standing.

Graduation caps a strong week in the classroom in which Clemson earned six APR Team awards and seven programs tied or set new program records for APR in data released by the NCAA. Five programs earned the maximum 1000 scores.

List of May 2019 Graduates

Grayson

Byrd

BASEBALL

BS

Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Brooks

Crawford

BASEBALL

BA

Sports Communication

Logan

Davidson

BASEBALL

BS

Management

Bo

Gobin

BASEBALL

BS

Marketing

Justin

Hawkins

BASEBALL

BA

Communication

Jaya

Brown

DIVING

BS

Psychology

Erin

Lee

DIVING

BS

Financial Management

Adam

Choice

FOOTBALL

MS

Human Resource Dev

Noah

Green

FOOTBALL

BS

Marketing

Austin

Jackson

FOOTBALL

BS

Management

Kendall

Joseph

FOOTBALL

MS

MS Athletic Leadership

Carson

King

FOOTBALL

BS

Chemical Engineering

Ryan

Mac Lain

FOOTBALL

BA

Psychology

Nyles

Pinckney

FOOTBALL

BS

Criminal Justice

Milan

Richard

FOOTBALL

MS

Human Resource Dev

Nick

Rowell

FOOTBALL

BS

Management

Shaq

Smith

FOOTBALL

BS

Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Austin

Spence

FOOTBALL

BS

Economics

Logan

Tisch

FOOTBALL

BS

Plant and Env Sciences

Jalen

Williams

FOOTBALL

MS

Human Resource Dev

Richard

Yeargin

FOOTBALL

MS

Athletic Leadership

Lyles

Davis

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BS

Marketing

Elijah

Thomas

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BS

Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Bryson

Nimmer

MEN’S GOLF

BS

Management

Jonathan

Rector

MEN’S GOLF

BS

Management

Nolan

Lennon

MEN’S SOCCER

BS

Health Science

Jonny

Sutherland

MEN’S SOCCER

MS

Communication

Reed

Rabideau

MEN’S TENNIS

BS

Mechanical Engineering

Dylan

Ahrens

MEN’S TRACK

BS

Financial Management

Francis

Cline

MEN’S TRACK

BA

Criminal Justice

Darron

Coley

MEN’S TRACK

BS

Management

John

Lewis

MEN’S TRACK

BS

Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Oliver

Lloyd

MEN’S TRACK

BA

Economics

Jacob

Slann

MEN’S TRACK

BS

Health Science

Grant

Voeks

MEN’S TRACK

BS

Civil Engineering

Sarah

Decker

ROWING

BA/BS

Modern Languages & Agribusiness

Isla

McRae

ROWING

BS

Health Science

Erin

Murphy

ROWING

BS

Psychology

Aliyah

Collier

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BS

Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Keniece

Purvis

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BS

Management

Alice

Hewson

WOMEN’S GOLF

BS

Accounting

Ellen

Colborn

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BS

Bioengineering

Patrice

Dipasquale

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BS

Management

Alana

Hockenhull

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BS

Management

Kendra

Clarke

WOMEN’S TRACK

BA

Communication

Elizabeth

Dawson

WOMEN’S TRACK

MS

Food, Nutr and Culin Sci

Anna

Johnson

WOMEN’S TRACK

BS

Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Imani

McGowan

WOMEN’S TRACK

BA

English

Erin

McLaughlin

WOMEN’S TRACK

BS

Materials Sci and Engr

Tia

Robinson

WOMEN’S TRACK

BS

Biochemistry


Spirit Squad and Support Staff


Hailey

Bednar

SPIRIT

BS

Psychology

Kirstin

Bull

SPIRIT

BA

Early Childhood Educ

Kaycie

Cornelius

SPIRIT

BS

Management

Kelsi

Fringer

SPIRIT

BA

Sports Communication

Madison

Humphrey

SPIRIT

BA

Communication

Brooke

Johnson

SPIRIT

BS

Animal and Veterinary Sc

Hayden

Lewis

SPIRIT

BS

Computer Science

Aaron

Mcguire

SPIRIT

BS

Bioengineering

Brandon

McIntyre

SPIRIT

MS

Applied Psychology

Kendall

Mercer

SPIRIT

BA

Elementary Education

Haley

Miller

SPIRIT

BS

Management

Morgan

Montero

SPIRIT

BS

Management

Madison

Morgan

SPIRIT

BS

Marketing

Samantha

Mullis

SPIRIT

BS

Health Science

Yvette

Ramirez

SPIRIT

BS

Bioengineering

Ashton

Roberts

SPIRIT

BS

Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Adam

Samuta

SPIRIT

BS

Bioengineering

Blair

Spector

SPIRIT

BS

Fd Sc and Human Nutrition

Makayla

Stark

SPIRIT

BS

Psychology

Colton

Ayers

MANAGER

BS

Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Gage

Branham

MANAGER

BS

Biological Sciences

Jack

Christian

MANAGER

BS

Construction Sci and Mgt

Megan

Driscoll

MANAGER

MS

Mathematical Sciences

Thomas

Holliday

MANAGER

BS

Marketing

Clay

Marlar

MANAGER

BS

Financial Management

Aaron

Stevens

MANAGER

BS

Management

Jatae

Bryant

SPIRIT

BA

Psychology

Amanda

Compton

SPIRIT

BA

Communication

Lori

Cribb

SPIRIT

BS

Biological Sciences

Johanna

Davis

SPIRIT

BA

Special Education

Logan

Martin

SPIRIT

BS

Health Science

Erin

Nation

SPIRIT

BS

Microbiology

Christy

Vogel

SPIRIT

BS

Animal and Veterinary Sc

Will

Lamb

TIGER TRUST

BA

Communication

Martin

Groke

TRAINERS

BS

Bioengineering

Breanna

Corn

VIDEO

BS

Psychology

Ashley

Hodge

VIDEO

BA

Sports Communication

Thane

Jacobsen

VIDEO

BS

Mechanical Engineering

David

Leslie

VIDEO

BS

Financial Management

Jack

McLaughlin

VIDEO

BS

Mechanical Engineering

Jay

Smith

VIDEO

BA

Sports Communication

Kendall

Stevens

VIDEO

BS

Packing Science

Emily

Winter

VIDEO

BA

Communication

 

, , , , , Baseball, Basketball, Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
23hr

As of Saturday freshman Chad Fairey was still looking for his first hit of the season. As it turns out that one hit was all he needed to find his groove. After getting that first hit on Saturday against (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home