50 student-athletes receive degrees

Fifty student-athletes from thirteen programs are graduating from Clemson University on Thursday and Friday at the May commencement ceremonies, held in Littlejohn Coliseum. An additional 43 spirit squad and support staff students also cross the stage this week.

The list includes 14 members of the National Championship football program, five of whom are earning master’s degrees. Twenty-six members of the National Championship team had already earned undergraduate degrees when playing in the contest, most of any postseason team. Adam Choice, Milan Richard, Kendall Joseph, Jalen Williams and Richard Yeargin are among those earning a second Clemson degree.

Golfer Bryson Nimmer, fresh off being named the ACC Player of the Year on Wednesday, will earn his degree in management before heading off to the Austin Regional to begin play in the NCAA Championships on May 13.

Graduates also include four-time All-ACC golfer Alice Hewson, All-America 800m runner John Lewis, and All-America shortstop Logan Davidson. ACC All-defensive team center Elijah Thomas and forward Aliyah Collier are also among those receiving degrees. Nolan Lennon, who served as both the Clemson and ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President, is also set to graduate.

Will Lamb, a second-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2011, has earned a degree in communication as a member of the Tiger Trust program. The Tiger Trust program, established in the 1980s, provides an opportunity for all student-athletes who have exhausted athletic eligibility or left early for a professional opportunity to retu­­­­­­rn to Clemson to earn his or her undergraduate degree if he or she left the university in good standing.

Graduation caps a strong week in the classroom in which Clemson earned six APR Team awards and seven programs tied or set new program records for APR in data released by the NCAA. Five programs earned the maximum 1000 scores.

List of May 2019 Graduates

Grayson Byrd BASEBALL BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Brooks Crawford BASEBALL BA Sports Communication Logan Davidson BASEBALL BS Management Bo Gobin BASEBALL BS Marketing Justin Hawkins BASEBALL BA Communication Jaya Brown DIVING BS Psychology Erin Lee DIVING BS Financial Management Adam Choice FOOTBALL MS Human Resource Dev Noah Green FOOTBALL BS Marketing Austin Jackson FOOTBALL BS Management Kendall Joseph FOOTBALL MS MS Athletic Leadership Carson King FOOTBALL BS Chemical Engineering Ryan Mac Lain FOOTBALL BA Psychology Nyles Pinckney FOOTBALL BS Criminal Justice Milan Richard FOOTBALL MS Human Resource Dev Nick Rowell FOOTBALL BS Management Shaq Smith FOOTBALL BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Austin Spence FOOTBALL BS Economics Logan Tisch FOOTBALL BS Plant and Env Sciences Jalen Williams FOOTBALL MS Human Resource Dev Richard Yeargin FOOTBALL MS Athletic Leadership Lyles Davis MEN’S BASKETBALL BS Marketing Elijah Thomas MEN’S BASKETBALL BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Bryson Nimmer MEN’S GOLF BS Management Jonathan Rector MEN’S GOLF BS Management Nolan Lennon MEN’S SOCCER BS Health Science Jonny Sutherland MEN’S SOCCER MS Communication Reed Rabideau MEN’S TENNIS BS Mechanical Engineering Dylan Ahrens MEN’S TRACK BS Financial Management Francis Cline MEN’S TRACK BA Criminal Justice Darron Coley MEN’S TRACK BS Management John Lewis MEN’S TRACK BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Oliver Lloyd MEN’S TRACK BA Economics Jacob Slann MEN’S TRACK BS Health Science Grant Voeks MEN’S TRACK BS Civil Engineering Sarah Decker ROWING BA/BS Modern Languages & Agribusiness Isla McRae ROWING BS Health Science Erin Murphy ROWING BS Psychology Aliyah Collier WOMEN’S BASKETBALL BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Keniece Purvis WOMEN’S BASKETBALL BS Management Alice Hewson WOMEN’S GOLF BS Accounting Ellen Colborn WOMEN’S SOCCER BS Bioengineering Patrice Dipasquale WOMEN’S SOCCER BS Management Alana Hockenhull WOMEN’S SOCCER BS Management Kendra Clarke WOMEN’S TRACK BA Communication Elizabeth Dawson WOMEN’S TRACK MS Food, Nutr and Culin Sci Anna Johnson WOMEN’S TRACK BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Imani McGowan WOMEN’S TRACK BA English Erin McLaughlin WOMEN’S TRACK BS Materials Sci and Engr Tia Robinson WOMEN’S TRACK BS Biochemistry





Spirit Squad and Support Staff



