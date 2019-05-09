Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

Baseball

Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

By 1 hour ago

By: |

ACC teams went 16-11 (.593) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 235-94 (.714) in non-conference action on the season.

Georgia Tech (3-0) and Wake Forest (1-0) each had undefeated weeks as six teams (Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

 

Boston College (26-25, 10-17)
This Week: 2-1
5/4 @ Virginia Tech * W, 2-1
5/5 @ Virginia Tech * L, 8-15
5/6 @ Virginia Tech * W, 5-2

Clemson (29-20, 12-12)
This Week: 2-2
5/4 Gardner-Webb W, 10-2
5/5 @ Gardner-Webb L, 7-9
5/7 Presbyterian College L, 7-8
5/8 The Citadel W, 17-3

Duke (28-19, 13-11)
This Week: 1-2
5/5 Virginia Commonwealth W, 2-1
5/5 Virginia Commonwealth L, 3-5
5/8 Liberty L, 3-9

#23 Florida State (31-18, 16-11)
This Week: 3-3
5/3 Pittsburgh * L, 0-10
5/4 Pittsburgh * W, 15-6
5/5 Pittsburgh * W, 12-6
5/7 Jacksonville W, 3-0 (7)
5/7 Jacksonville L, 2-3 (7)
5/8 @ Stetson L, 0-1

#7 Georgia Tech (33-14, 15-9)
This Week: 3-0
5/3 Western Carolina W, 25-4
5/4 Western Carolina W, 16-3
5/5 Western Carolina W, 14-1

#3 Louisville (39-10, 18-6)
This Week: 3-1
5/3 @ Notre Dame * W, 2-0
5/4 @ Notre Dame * W, 3-1
5/5 @ Notre Dame * W, 8-2
5/7 #2 Vanderbilt L, 2-6

#18 Miami (FL) (34-15, 14-10)
This Week: 3-1
5/3 Bethune-Cookman W, 9-3
5/4 Bethune-Cookman W, 12-7
5/5 Bethune-Cookman W, 13-5
5/8 Central Florida L, 7-8

#16 NC State (37-13, 14-10)
This Week: 3-1
5/3 Radford W, 6-3
5/4 Radford W, 9-3
5/5 Radford W, 6-3
5/7 Campbell L, 3-5

#10 North Carolina (35-13, 15-9)
This Week: 1-1
5/7 Winthrop W, 13-9
5/8 #8 East Carolina L, 5-9

Notre Dame (19-26, 12-15)
This Week: 0-3
5/3 #4 Louisville * L, 0-2
5/4 #4 Louisville * L, 1-3
5/5 #4 Louisville * L, 2-8

Pittsburgh (18-30, 5-19)
This Week: 2-2
5/3 @ #23 Florida State * W, 10-0
5/4 @ #23 Florida State * L, 6-15
5/5 @ #23 Florida State * L, 6-12
5/7 Western Michigan W, 14-3

Virginia (27-20, 10-14)
No games this week due to exams.

Virginia Tech (25-25, 8-19)
This Week: 1-3
5/4 Boston College * L, 1-2
5/5 Boston College * W, 15-8
5/6 Boston College * L, 2/5
5/8 #21 West Virginia L, 2-7

Wake Forest (28-20, 12-12)
This Week: 1-0
5/7 Davidson W, 11-8

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, May 10
Clemson @ #16 NC State
#7 Georgia Tech @ Duke
Richmond @ #23 Florida State
#3 Louisville @ Virginia
#18 Miami (FL) @ Wake Forest
#10 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh

Saturday, May 11
Clemson @ #16 NC State
#7 Georgia Tech @ Duke
Richmond @ #23 Florida State
#3 Louisville @ Virginia
#18 Miami (FL) @ Wake Forest
#10 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh
Canisius @ Notre Dame (DH)

Sunday, May 12
Clemson @ #16 NC State
#7 Georgia Tech @ Duke
Richmond @ #23 Florida State
#3 Louisville @ Virginia
#10 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh
Canisius @ Notre Dame

Monday, May 13
#18 Miami (FL) @ Wake Forest

Tuesday, May 14
Maine @ Boston College
Clemson @ Coastal Carolina
Duke @ Liberty
Mercer @ #7 Georgia Tech
#3 Louisville @ #25 Indiana
High Point @ #10 North Carolina
Notre Dame @ Northwestern
West Virginia @ Pittsburgh (PNC Park)
Virginia Commonwealth @ Virginia
Wake Forest @ Radford

 

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L
Louisville 18 6 39 10
Florida State 16 11 3.5 31 18
NC State 14 10 4.0 37 13
Clemson 12 12 6.0 29 20
Wake Forest 12 12 6.0 28 20
Notre Dame 12 15 7.5 19 26
Boston College 10 17 9.5 26 25
Coastal W L GB W L
Georgia Tech 15 9 33 14
North Carolina 15 9 35 13
Miami (FL) 14 10 1.0 34 15
Duke 13 11 2.0 28 19
Virginia 10 14 5.0 27 20
Virginia Tech 8 19 8.5 25 25
Pittsburgh 5 19 10.0 18 30

ACC Tournament Standings

Seed Team ACC Win %
1 Louisville 18-6 .750
2 Georgia Tech 15-9 .625
3 North Carolina 15-9 .625
4 Florida State 16-11 .593
5 NC State 14-10 .583
6 Miami (FL) 14-10 .583
7 Duke 13-11 .542
8 Clemson 12-12 .500
9 Wake Forest 12-12 .500
10 Notre Dame 12-15 .444
11 Virginia 10-14 .417
12 Boston College 10-17 .370
——————————————————
13 Virginia Tech 8-19 .296
14 Pittsburgh 5-19 .208
Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12
Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11
Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10
Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR NR 5 NR
2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 5 NR
2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 4 NR
3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 NR 23 3 NR
3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 NR 21 8 NR
3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 NR 6 8 NR
3/25 24 NR 21 NR 16 NR 5 9 NR
4/1 21 NR NR NR 17 NR 4 9 NR
4/8 17 NR NR 18 20 NR 4 21 NR
4/15 23 NR NR 13 7 NR 9 17 NR
4/22 NR NR NR 12 7 NR 16 17 NR
4/29 NR NR NR 10 7 23 21 14 NR
5/6 NR NR NR 10 6 18 17 14 NR

 

Collegiate Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 15 20 10 17 9 NR 22 8 NR
2/18 15 20 9 19 12 NR 22 8 NR
2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 NR 10 6 NR
3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 NR 5 4 NR
3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 NR 2 14 NR
3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 NR 1 16 NR
3/25 15 NR 20 NR 21 NR 1 22 NR
4/1 13 NR NR NR 16 NR 1 17 NR
4/8 13 NR NR 18 20 NR 2 21 NR
4/15 16 NR NR 19 8 22 11 14 NR
4/22 NR 25 NR 17 7 NR 14 12 NR
4/29 NR NR 25 14 4 24 20 11 NR
5/6 NR NR 23 12 3 22 20 10 NR

 

D1 Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR NR 7 20
2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 6 20
2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 5 NR
3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 NR 22 3 NR
3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 NR 20 15 NR
3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 NR 6 16 NR
3/25 NR NR 20 NR 11 NR 5 16 NR
4/1 23 NR NR NR 10 NR 3 16 NR
4/8 16 NR NR 17 20 NR 3 21 NR
4/15 24 NR NR 11 8 23 9 17 NR
4/22 NR NR NR 11 7 24 14 16 NR
4/29 NR NR 23 8 7 21 20 15 NR
5/6 NR NR 23 7 6 20 19 13 NR

 

USA Today/ESPN
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 19 NR 11 NR 8 NR 23 6 NR
2/18 NP NP NP NP NP NR NP NP NP
2/25 NP NP NP NP NP NR NP NP NP
3/4 NR NR 7 NR 14 NR 17 3 NR
3/11 20 NR 6 NR 14 NR 12 15 NR
3/18 23 NR 19 NR 7 NR 5 13 NR
3/25 NR NR 21 NR 10 NR 4 17 NR
4/1 19 NR NR NR 10 NR 3 13 NR
4/8 16 NR NR 22 14 NR 4 18 NR
4/15 20 NR NR 16 7 NR 8 13 NR
4/22 NR NR NR 13 6 24 14 15 NR
4/29 NR NR 25 9 5 21 19 11 NR
5/6 NR NR 25 8 5 19 16 12 NR

 

, , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
8hr

As of Saturday freshman Chad Fairey was still looking for his first hit of the season. As it turns out that one hit was all he needed to find his groove. After getting that first hit on Saturday against (…)

reply
20hr

With his father in the stands, Grayson Byrd had one of the best games of his Clemson career Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Bryd went 4-for-4 from the plate with 4 RBIs and two home runs, while (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home