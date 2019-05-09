Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 16-11 (.593) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 235-94 (.714) in non-conference action on the season.

Georgia Tech (3-0) and Wake Forest (1-0) each had undefeated weeks as six teams (Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College (26-25, 10-17) This Week: 2-1 5/4 @ Virginia Tech * W, 2-1 5/5 @ Virginia Tech * L, 8-15 5/6 @ Virginia Tech * W, 5-2

Clemson (29-20, 12-12) This Week: 2-2 5/4 Gardner-Webb W, 10-2 5/5 @ Gardner-Webb L, 7-9 5/7 Presbyterian College L, 7-8 5/8 The Citadel W, 17-3

Duke (28-19, 13-11) This Week: 1-2 5/5 Virginia Commonwealth W, 2-1 5/5 Virginia Commonwealth L, 3-5 5/8 Liberty L, 3-9

#23 Florida State (31-18, 16-11) This Week: 3-3 5/3 Pittsburgh * L, 0-10 5/4 Pittsburgh * W, 15-6 5/5 Pittsburgh * W, 12-6 5/7 Jacksonville W, 3-0 (7) 5/7 Jacksonville L, 2-3 (7) 5/8 @ Stetson L, 0-1

#7 Georgia Tech (33-14, 15-9) This Week: 3-0 5/3 Western Carolina W, 25-4 5/4 Western Carolina W, 16-3 5/5 Western Carolina W, 14-1

#3 Louisville (39-10, 18-6) This Week: 3-1 5/3 @ Notre Dame * W, 2-0 5/4 @ Notre Dame * W, 3-1 5/5 @ Notre Dame * W, 8-2 5/7 #2 Vanderbilt L, 2-6

#18 Miami (FL) (34-15, 14-10) This Week: 3-1 5/3 Bethune-Cookman W, 9-3 5/4 Bethune-Cookman W, 12-7 5/5 Bethune-Cookman W, 13-5 5/8 Central Florida L, 7-8

#16 NC State (37-13, 14-10) This Week: 3-1 5/3 Radford W, 6-3 5/4 Radford W, 9-3 5/5 Radford W, 6-3 5/7 Campbell L, 3-5

#10 North Carolina (35-13, 15-9) This Week: 1-1 5/7 Winthrop W, 13-9 5/8 #8 East Carolina L, 5-9

Notre Dame (19-26, 12-15) This Week: 0-3 5/3 #4 Louisville * L, 0-2 5/4 #4 Louisville * L, 1-3 5/5 #4 Louisville * L, 2-8

Pittsburgh (18-30, 5-19) This Week: 2-2 5/3 @ #23 Florida State * W, 10-0 5/4 @ #23 Florida State * L, 6-15 5/5 @ #23 Florida State * L, 6-12 5/7 Western Michigan W, 14-3

Virginia (27-20, 10-14) No games this week due to exams.

Virginia Tech (25-25, 8-19) This Week: 1-3 5/4 Boston College * L, 1-2 5/5 Boston College * W, 15-8 5/6 Boston College * L, 2/5 5/8 #21 West Virginia L, 2-7

Wake Forest (28-20, 12-12) This Week: 1-0 5/7 Davidson W, 11-8

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, May 10

Clemson @ #16 NC State

#7 Georgia Tech @ Duke

Richmond @ #23 Florida State

#3 Louisville @ Virginia

#18 Miami (FL) @ Wake Forest

#10 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh

Saturday, May 11

Clemson @ #16 NC State

#7 Georgia Tech @ Duke

Richmond @ #23 Florida State

#3 Louisville @ Virginia

#18 Miami (FL) @ Wake Forest

#10 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh

Canisius @ Notre Dame (DH)

Sunday, May 12

Clemson @ #16 NC State

#7 Georgia Tech @ Duke

Richmond @ #23 Florida State

#3 Louisville @ Virginia

#10 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh

Canisius @ Notre Dame

Monday, May 13

#18 Miami (FL) @ Wake Forest

Tuesday, May 14

Maine @ Boston College

Clemson @ Coastal Carolina

Duke @ Liberty

Mercer @ #7 Georgia Tech

#3 Louisville @ #25 Indiana

High Point @ #10 North Carolina

Notre Dame @ Northwestern

West Virginia @ Pittsburgh (PNC Park)

Virginia Commonwealth @ Virginia

Wake Forest @ Radford

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L Louisville 18 6 — 39 10 Florida State 16 11 3.5 31 18 NC State 14 10 4.0 37 13 Clemson 12 12 6.0 29 20 Wake Forest 12 12 6.0 28 20 Notre Dame 12 15 7.5 19 26 Boston College 10 17 9.5 26 25 Coastal W L GB W L Georgia Tech 15 9 — 33 14 North Carolina 15 9 — 35 13 Miami (FL) 14 10 1.0 34 15 Duke 13 11 2.0 28 19 Virginia 10 14 5.0 27 20 Virginia Tech 8 19 8.5 25 25 Pittsburgh 5 19 10.0 18 30

ACC Tournament Standings

Seed Team ACC Win % 1 Louisville 18-6 .750 2 Georgia Tech 15-9 .625 3 North Carolina 15-9 .625 4 Florida State 16-11 .593 5 NC State 14-10 .583 6 Miami (FL) 14-10 .583 7 Duke 13-11 .542 8 Clemson 12-12 .500 9 Wake Forest 12-12 .500 10 Notre Dame 12-15 .444 11 Virginia 10-14 .417 12 Boston College 10-17 .370 —————————————————— 13 Virginia Tech 8-19 .296 14 Pittsburgh 5-19 .208 Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12

Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11

Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10

Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR NR 5 NR 2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 5 NR 2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 4 NR 3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 NR 23 3 NR 3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 NR 21 8 NR 3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 NR 6 8 NR 3/25 24 NR 21 NR 16 NR 5 9 NR 4/1 21 NR NR NR 17 NR 4 9 NR 4/8 17 NR NR 18 20 NR 4 21 NR 4/15 23 NR NR 13 7 NR 9 17 NR 4/22 NR NR NR 12 7 NR 16 17 NR 4/29 NR NR NR 10 7 23 21 14 NR 5/6 NR NR NR 10 6 18 17 14 NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 15 20 10 17 9 NR 22 8 NR 2/18 15 20 9 19 12 NR 22 8 NR 2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 NR 10 6 NR 3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 NR 5 4 NR 3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 NR 2 14 NR 3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 NR 1 16 NR 3/25 15 NR 20 NR 21 NR 1 22 NR 4/1 13 NR NR NR 16 NR 1 17 NR 4/8 13 NR NR 18 20 NR 2 21 NR 4/15 16 NR NR 19 8 22 11 14 NR 4/22 NR 25 NR 17 7 NR 14 12 NR 4/29 NR NR 25 14 4 24 20 11 NR 5/6 NR NR 23 12 3 22 20 10 NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR NR 7 20 2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 6 20 2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 5 NR 3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 NR 22 3 NR 3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 NR 20 15 NR 3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 NR 6 16 NR 3/25 NR NR 20 NR 11 NR 5 16 NR 4/1 23 NR NR NR 10 NR 3 16 NR 4/8 16 NR NR 17 20 NR 3 21 NR 4/15 24 NR NR 11 8 23 9 17 NR 4/22 NR NR NR 11 7 24 14 16 NR 4/29 NR NR 23 8 7 21 20 15 NR 5/6 NR NR 23 7 6 20 19 13 NR