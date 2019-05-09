Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 16-11 (.593) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 235-94 (.714) in non-conference action on the season.
Georgia Tech (3-0) and Wake Forest (1-0) each had undefeated weeks as six teams (Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College (26-25, 10-17)
This Week: 2-1
5/4
@ Virginia Tech *
W, 2-1
5/5
@ Virginia Tech *
L, 8-15
5/6
@ Virginia Tech *
W, 5-2
Clemson (29-20, 12-12)
This Week: 2-2
5/4
Gardner-Webb
W, 10-2
5/5
@ Gardner-Webb
L, 7-9
5/7
Presbyterian College
L, 7-8
5/8
The Citadel
W, 17-3
Duke (28-19, 13-11)
This Week: 1-2
5/5
Virginia Commonwealth
W, 2-1
5/5
Virginia Commonwealth
L, 3-5
5/8
Liberty
L, 3-9
#23 Florida State (31-18, 16-11)
This Week: 3-3
5/3
Pittsburgh *
L, 0-10
5/4
Pittsburgh *
W, 15-6
5/5
Pittsburgh *
W, 12-6
5/7
Jacksonville
W, 3-0 (7)
5/7
Jacksonville
L, 2-3 (7)
5/8
@ Stetson
L, 0-1
#7 Georgia Tech (33-14, 15-9)
This Week: 3-0
5/3
Western Carolina
W, 25-4
5/4
Western Carolina
W, 16-3
5/5
Western Carolina
W, 14-1
#3 Louisville (39-10, 18-6)
This Week: 3-1
5/3
@ Notre Dame *
W, 2-0
5/4
@ Notre Dame *
W, 3-1
5/5
@ Notre Dame *
W, 8-2
5/7
#2 Vanderbilt
L, 2-6
#18 Miami (FL) (34-15, 14-10)
This Week: 3-1
5/3
Bethune-Cookman
W, 9-3
5/4
Bethune-Cookman
W, 12-7
5/5
Bethune-Cookman
W, 13-5
5/8
Central Florida
L, 7-8
#16 NC State (37-13, 14-10)
This Week: 3-1
5/3
Radford
W, 6-3
5/4
Radford
W, 9-3
5/5
Radford
W, 6-3
5/7
Campbell
L, 3-5
#10 North Carolina (35-13, 15-9)
This Week: 1-1
5/7
Winthrop
W, 13-9
5/8
#8 East Carolina
L, 5-9
Notre Dame (19-26, 12-15)
This Week: 0-3
5/3
#4 Louisville *
L, 0-2
5/4
#4 Louisville *
L, 1-3
5/5
#4 Louisville *
L, 2-8
Pittsburgh (18-30, 5-19)
This Week: 2-2
5/3
@ #23 Florida State *
W, 10-0
5/4
@ #23 Florida State *
L, 6-15
5/5
@ #23 Florida State *
L, 6-12
5/7
Western Michigan
W, 14-3
Virginia (27-20, 10-14)
No games this week due to exams.
Virginia Tech (25-25, 8-19)
This Week: 1-3
5/4
Boston College *
L, 1-2
5/5
Boston College *
W, 15-8
5/6
Boston College *
L, 2/5
5/8
#21 West Virginia
L, 2-7
Wake Forest (28-20, 12-12)
This Week: 1-0
5/7
Davidson
W, 11-8
Upcoming ACC Schedule
Friday, May 10
Clemson @ #16 NC State
#7 Georgia Tech @ Duke
Richmond @ #23 Florida State
#3 Louisville @ Virginia
#18 Miami (FL) @ Wake Forest
#10 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh
Saturday, May 11
Clemson @ #16 NC State
#7 Georgia Tech @ Duke
Richmond @ #23 Florida State
#3 Louisville @ Virginia
#18 Miami (FL) @ Wake Forest
#10 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh
Canisius @ Notre Dame (DH)
Sunday, May 12
Clemson @ #16 NC State
#7 Georgia Tech @ Duke
Richmond @ #23 Florida State
#3 Louisville @ Virginia
#10 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh
Canisius @ Notre Dame
Monday, May 13
#18 Miami (FL) @ Wake Forest
Tuesday, May 14
Maine @ Boston College
Clemson @ Coastal Carolina
Duke @ Liberty
Mercer @ #7 Georgia Tech
#3 Louisville @ #25 Indiana
High Point @ #10 North Carolina
Notre Dame @ Northwestern
West Virginia @ Pittsburgh (PNC Park)
Virginia Commonwealth @ Virginia
Wake Forest @ Radford
ACC Standings
Atlantic
W
L
GB
W
L
Louisville
18
6
—
39
10
Florida State
16
11
3.5
31
18
NC State
14
10
4.0
37
13
Clemson
12
12
6.0
29
20
Wake Forest
12
12
6.0
28
20
Notre Dame
12
15
7.5
19
26
Boston College
10
17
9.5
26
25
Coastal
W
L
GB
W
L
Georgia Tech
15
9
—
33
14
North Carolina
15
9
—
35
13
Miami (FL)
14
10
1.0
34
15
Duke
13
11
2.0
28
19
Virginia
10
14
5.0
27
20
Virginia Tech
8
19
8.5
25
25
Pittsburgh
5
19
10.0
18
30
ACC Tournament Standings
Seed
Team
ACC
Win %
1
Louisville
18-6
.750
2
Georgia Tech
15-9
.625
3
North Carolina
15-9
.625
4
Florida State
16-11
.593
5
NC State
14-10
.583
6
Miami (FL)
14-10
.583
7
Duke
13-11
.542
8
Clemson
12-12
.500
9
Wake Forest
12-12
.500
10
Notre Dame
12-15
.444
11
Virginia
10-14
.417
12
Boston College
10-17
.370
——————————————————
13
Virginia Tech
8-19
.296
14
Pittsburgh
5-19
.208
Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12
Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11
Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10
Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9
