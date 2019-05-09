Catching up with Clemson signee Allen

Clemson signee Davis Allen returned to campus for the Orange & White spring game in April and liked what he saw from the tight ends during the exhibition at Death Valley.

“I thought the tight ends looked sharp and I thought they all had a good game,” Allen told The Clemson Insider.

Pretty soon, Allen will officially be a part of the Tigers’ tight end corps, as he is set to enroll this summer after signing with Clemson last December.

The Calhoun, Ga., native has been keeping in touch with the coaching staff as he works out and gets ready to join the team next month.

“They have been checking in on me and my family,” Allen said of the coaches. “They want to make sure I’m working hard to prepare for June.

“They have all said the same thing really. They are just going to see how I develop over the summer and see how much of the offense I can retain and then go from there.”

Allen has also been talking to freshman receiver Brannon Spector, one of Clemson’s early enrollees, about what to expect when he gets to campus on June 23. The two players were teammates at Calhoun High School.

“I have talked to Brannon a lot,” Allen said. “He has said that things are going smooth and that all of the early enrollee guys are finally getting acclimated to everything.”

Ranked as the 15th-best tight end-H back in the nation by ESPN coming out of high school, Allen had a strong senior season playing on both sides of the ball for Calhoun at tight end and linebacker. He was named the Region 6 AAA Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team all-region honors on both offense and defense.

Allen, who committed to Clemson last summer, can’t wait to move in this summer and start his career as a Tiger.

“I’m going to be the best teammate I can possibly be and I’m going to work as hard as I possibly can to help the team win,” he said. “I hope the fans see me as a player who loves his team and will do anything to help his team win and I hope they also see me as a hard worker.”