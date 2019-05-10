Blue-chip QB drawing attention from Clemson

Having secured its quarterback for the 2020 class in five-star DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson can now flip the page to its quarterback pursuits in the 2021 class.

One standout sophomore signal-caller getting attention from the Tigers is Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park’s Drake Maye (6-4, 200), a blue-chip prospect with over a dozen offers to his name.

Clemson assistant coach Danny Pearman stopped by Maye’s school last week, and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter is expected to watch Maye work out at his school before the spring evaluation period concludes at the end of May.

“I know Coach Pearman great,” Maye told The Clemson Insider. “He’s good friends with my dad, and then I think Coach Streeter is going to come by pretty soon as well.”

Pearman played high school football with Maye’s father, Mark, who went on to play quarterback at UNC.

“They both went to Independence (Mint Hill, N.C.) and they’ve been friends since,” Drake said of his dad’s relationship with Pearman. “They were best friends growing up.”

Drake’s older brother Luke was a star basketball player for UNC from 2015-19.

Because of his family ties to the Tar Heels, many believe Drake will ultimately end up following his father and brother to UNC. However, Drake claims no favorites right now and intends to do his due diligence with the recruiting process.

Along with North Carolina, he has offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M.

“I’m just trying to keep it open, trying to enjoy the process,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m going to narrow it down, just going to take some official visits, try to get everywhere and enjoy it. But no one’s in the lead really. Everyone assumes Carolina, but all these places are great places to play quarterback. So, it’ll be fun.”

Clemson has yet to offer a quarterback in the 2021 class, though Maye is in the mix for a future offer from the Tigers.

“They’re saying they don’t offer many sophomores, so they’re just saying keep working,” he said of Clemson. “It will probably pick up a little bit this summer once I become a junior and they can talk to me. So, they said keep working. They really like me, and they just said continue to keep in touch and just keep working.”

Maye visited Clemson for the NC State game last October, after attending a session of the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, and said he plans to throw for Streeter again at one of the camp sessions next month.

“Coach Streeter’s the man,” Maye said. “He’s awesome. I think very highly of him, and he’s done a great job. You can already tell Trevor Lawrence is an amazing player, so he’d be fun to play for, for sure.”

Maye is taking his time with the recruiting process and not looking to commit any time soon.

“I’m definitely going to play through my junior football season,” he said, “and then I may take some official visits and stuff and probably take a closer look at it.”

Maye is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback and No. 50 overall prospect in the class of 2021. As a sophomore, he passed for 3,201 yards and 36 touchdowns with only five interceptions.