SARASOTA, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of three major honorees at the 14th annual Dick Vitale Gala today at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Sarasota, Fla.

During the press conference held at the gala that raises money for pediatric cancer, Vitale joked about how Swinney broke his family’s heart by beating Notre Dame.