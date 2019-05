SARASOTA, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of three major honorees at the 14th annual Dick Vitale Gala today in Sarasota, Fla.

“I’m honored to be here and to be able to support the V Foundation,” Swinney said.

ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler and former NBA and Alabama head coach Avery Johnson are the other honorees at the affair held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Sarasota.

