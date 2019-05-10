Tigers travel to NC State for Crucial ACC Series

Baseball

Clemson (29-20, 12-12 ACC) travels to Raleigh, NC to take on No. 16 NC State (37-13, 14-10 ACC) in a crucial three-game ACC Atlantic series for both teams. Game times at Doak Field are set for 6:30PM Friday, 6:30PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.

 

The Series

Meetings: 203 (first met in 1921)
Series Record: Clemson leads 117-85-1
Record at NCSU: Clemson leads 44-42 at NC State
Last Meeting(s): NC State swept three games at DKS in 2018 (4-0, 6-1, 5-4)
vs. Lee: Lee trails 4-6 (CU: 3-6; CofC:1-0)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 29-18 all-time on May 10 with a 17-11 mark on the road.
The Tigers are 38-20-1 all-time on May 11 with a 16-11-1 mark on the road.
Clemson is 30-19-1 all-time on May 12 with a 10-10 mark on the road.
Since 2005, NC State has won five of the last seven series between the teams in Raleigh (winning two of three games in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2017). The Tigers did sweep three games in 2009 while winning two of three games in 2013.

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 8-9 (15-5 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 17-3 vs. The Citadel (Wed, 5/8)
L, 7-8 vs. Presbyterian College (Tue, 5/7)
L, 7-9 @ Gardner-Webb (Sun, 5/5)
W, 10-2 vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat, 5/4)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.8 RPG, .269 BA, 99 2B, 6 3B, 66 HR, 229 BB, 443 K, 83-107 SB
Pitching: 4.23 ERA, .241 OBA (403 hits), 179 BB, 51 HBP, & 433 K in 446.1 IP
Fielding: .971 (55 errors in 1877 chances)

The Wolfpack

Head Coach: Elliott Avent (23rd season at NC State)
2018 Recap: 42-18 (19-11; 2nd Atlantic) – Raleigh Regional – #22 Final Ranking
Preseason: 4th in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 21-7 (29-11 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 3-5 vs. Campbell (Tue, 5/7)
W, 6-3 vs. Radford (Sun, 5/5)
W, 9-3 vs. Radford (Sat, 5/4)
W, 6-3 vs. Radford (Fri, 5/3)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 7.8 RPG, .282 BA, 113 2B, 15 3B, 62 HR, 295 BB, 427 K, 36-39 SB
Pitching: 4.04 ERA, .257 OBA (440 hits), 171 BB, 46 HBP, & 446 K in 449.2 IP
Fielding: .981 (35 errors in 1843 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .302 BA, 11 2B, 3 HR, & 29 RBI in 46 games
1B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .328 BA, 13 2B, 11 HR, & 45 RBI in 49 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .252 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 22 RBI in 37 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .307 BA, 16 2B, 13 HR, & 49 RBI in 49 games
3B 17 Justin Hawkins *SR .269 BA, 1 2B,. 3 HR, & 14 RBI in 21 games
LF 5 Sam Hall SO .271 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 30 RBI in 49 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .227 BA, 7 2B, 9 HR, & 30 RBI in 43 games
RF 11 Michael Green *SO .236 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 17 games
DH 35 Chad Fairey FR .118 BA, 1 HR, 5 RBI, and 9 BB in 21 games
NC State
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 5 Patrick Bailey SO .307 BA, 16 2B, 9 HR, & 39 RBI in 49 games
1B 18 Evan Edwards SR .347 BA, 15 2B, 13 HR, & 54 RBI in 50 games
2B 15 J.T. Jarrett SO .195 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 14 RBI in 38 games
SS 8 Will Wilson JR .333 BA, 15 2B, 14 HR, & 49 RBI in 44 games
3B 17 Dillon Cooper *JR .293 BA, 1 2B, 2 3B, & 2 RBI in 36 games
LF 2 Jonny Butler SO .261 BA, 9 2B, 2 HR, & 25 RBI in 50 games
CF 13 Tyler McDonough FR .335 BA, 13 2B, 4 HR, & 41 RBI in 50 games
RF 1 Terrell Tatum SO .228 BA, 2 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 38 games
DH 12 Brad Debo JR .248 BA, 12 2B, 4 HR, & 35 RBI in 48 games

Probable Starting Pitchers

Game One
LHP 20 Mat Clark *SO 7-1/10 app (7 GS)/3.31 ERA (49.0 IP)/.203 OBA (35 hits)/13 BB/39 K
RHP 27 Jason Parker JR 4-2/12 app (12 GS)/4.37 ERA (59.2 IP)/.272 OBA (62 hits)/22 BB/52 K
Game Two
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 6-3/12 app (12 GS)/2.93 ERA (67.2 IP)/.197 OBA (47 hits)/26 BB/73 K
RHP 29 Reid Johnston SO 5-1/13 app (10 GS)/4.05 ERA (60.0 IP)/.266 OBA (61 hits)/20 BB/52 K
Game Three
Neither team has announced a starter for game three of the weekend series.

Tiger Career Stats vs. NC State

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Byrd .409 6-6 22 3 9 3 2-4 2 2B, HBP, SH
Wilkie .357 6-6 14 2 5 3 4-4 2B, 2 SH, SF
Davidson .259 6-6 27 4 7 2 1-6 2B, HR, HBP
Greene .100 7-6 20 2 2 2 5-8
Teodosio .000 2-2 4 0 0 0 0-3
J. Hawkins .000 2-1 2 0 0 0 1-2
Cooper .000 1-0 1 0 0 0 0-1
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Huggins 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0-0 .000
Clark 3.38 1-0 0-0 2.2 1 1 1 2-2 .111
Griffith 3.86 3-0 0-1 4.2 4 3 2 3-8 .211
Crawford 5.06 2-1 0-1 5.1 4 3 3 2-4 .235
Hennessy 5.06 1-1 0-1 5.1 6 3 3 3-7 .300
Spiers 6.75 2-0 0-0 1.1 1 1 1 1-2 .200

 

