Tigers travel to NC State for Crucial ACC Series

Clemson (29-20, 12-12 ACC) travels to Raleigh, NC to take on No. 16 NC State (37-13, 14-10 ACC) in a crucial three-game ACC Atlantic series for both teams. Game times at Doak Field are set for 6:30PM Friday, 6:30PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.
The Series
|Meetings:
|203 (first met in 1921)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 117-85-1
|Record at NCSU:
|Clemson leads 44-42 at NC State
|Last Meeting(s):
|NC State swept three games at DKS in 2018 (4-0, 6-1, 5-4)
|vs. Lee:
|Lee trails 4-6 (CU: 3-6; CofC:1-0)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 29-18 all-time on May 10 with a 17-11 mark on the road.
|The Tigers are 38-20-1 all-time on May 11 with a 16-11-1 mark on the road.
|Clemson is 30-19-1 all-time on May 12 with a 10-10 mark on the road.
|Since 2005, NC State has won five of the last seven series between the teams in Raleigh (winning two of three games in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2017). The Tigers did sweep three games in 2009 while winning two of three games in 2013.
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|8-9 (15-5 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 17-3 vs. The Citadel (Wed, 5/8)
L, 7-8 vs. Presbyterian College (Tue, 5/7)
L, 7-9 @ Gardner-Webb (Sun, 5/5)
W, 10-2 vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat, 5/4)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.8 RPG, .269 BA, 99 2B, 6 3B, 66 HR, 229 BB, 443 K, 83-107 SB
|Pitching:
|4.23 ERA, .241 OBA (403 hits), 179 BB, 51 HBP, & 433 K in 446.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.971 (55 errors in 1877 chances)
The Wolfpack
|Head Coach:
|Elliott Avent (23rd season at NC State)
|2018 Recap:
|42-18 (19-11; 2nd Atlantic) – Raleigh Regional – #22 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|4th in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|21-7 (29-11 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 3-5 vs. Campbell (Tue, 5/7)
W, 6-3 vs. Radford (Sun, 5/5)
W, 9-3 vs. Radford (Sat, 5/4)
W, 6-3 vs. Radford (Fri, 5/3)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|7.8 RPG, .282 BA, 113 2B, 15 3B, 62 HR, 295 BB, 427 K, 36-39 SB
|Pitching:
|4.04 ERA, .257 OBA (440 hits), 171 BB, 46 HBP, & 446 K in 449.2 IP
|Fielding:
|.981 (35 errors in 1843 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.302 BA, 11 2B, 3 HR, & 29 RBI in 46 games
|1B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.328 BA, 13 2B, 11 HR, & 45 RBI in 49 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.252 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 22 RBI in 37 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.307 BA, 16 2B, 13 HR, & 49 RBI in 49 games
|3B
|17
|Justin Hawkins
|*SR
|.269 BA, 1 2B,. 3 HR, & 14 RBI in 21 games
|LF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.271 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 30 RBI in 49 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.227 BA, 7 2B, 9 HR, & 30 RBI in 43 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.236 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 17 games
|DH
|35
|Chad Fairey
|FR
|.118 BA, 1 HR, 5 RBI, and 9 BB in 21 games
|NC State
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|5
|Patrick Bailey
|SO
|.307 BA, 16 2B, 9 HR, & 39 RBI in 49 games
|1B
|18
|Evan Edwards
|SR
|.347 BA, 15 2B, 13 HR, & 54 RBI in 50 games
|2B
|15
|J.T. Jarrett
|SO
|.195 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 14 RBI in 38 games
|SS
|8
|Will Wilson
|JR
|.333 BA, 15 2B, 14 HR, & 49 RBI in 44 games
|3B
|17
|Dillon Cooper
|*JR
|.293 BA, 1 2B, 2 3B, & 2 RBI in 36 games
|LF
|2
|Jonny Butler
|SO
|.261 BA, 9 2B, 2 HR, & 25 RBI in 50 games
|CF
|13
|Tyler McDonough
|FR
|.335 BA, 13 2B, 4 HR, & 41 RBI in 50 games
|RF
|1
|Terrell Tatum
|SO
|.228 BA, 2 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 38 games
|DH
|12
|Brad Debo
|JR
|.248 BA, 12 2B, 4 HR, & 35 RBI in 48 games
Probable Starting Pitchers
|Game One
|LHP
|20
|Mat Clark
|*SO
|7-1/10 app (7 GS)/3.31 ERA (49.0 IP)/.203 OBA (35 hits)/13 BB/39 K
|RHP
|27
|Jason Parker
|JR
|4-2/12 app (12 GS)/4.37 ERA (59.2 IP)/.272 OBA (62 hits)/22 BB/52 K
|Game Two
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|6-3/12 app (12 GS)/2.93 ERA (67.2 IP)/.197 OBA (47 hits)/26 BB/73 K
|RHP
|29
|Reid Johnston
|SO
|5-1/13 app (10 GS)/4.05 ERA (60.0 IP)/.266 OBA (61 hits)/20 BB/52 K
|Game Three
|Neither team has announced a starter for game three of the weekend series.
Tiger Career Stats vs. NC State
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Byrd
|.409
|6-6
|22
|3
|9
|3
|2-4
|2 2B, HBP, SH
|Wilkie
|.357
|6-6
|14
|2
|5
|3
|4-4
|2B, 2 SH, SF
|Davidson
|.259
|6-6
|27
|4
|7
|2
|1-6
|2B, HR, HBP
|Greene
|.100
|7-6
|20
|2
|2
|2
|5-8
|Teodosio
|.000
|2-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0-3
|J. Hawkins
|.000
|2-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1-2
|Cooper
|.000
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-1
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Huggins
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|Clark
|3.38
|1-0
|0-0
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|2-2
|.111
|Griffith
|3.86
|3-0
|0-1
|4.2
|4
|3
|2
|3-8
|.211
|Crawford
|5.06
|2-1
|0-1
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|2-4
|.235
|Hennessy
|5.06
|1-1
|0-1
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|3-7
|.300
|Spiers
|6.75
|2-0
|0-0
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|1-2
|.200