Clemson keeping in touch with Florida tight end

Clemson is keeping in touch with Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit 2020 tight end Jonathan Odom as it evaluates him for a potential offer.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect told The Clemson Insider that he has been communicating with Tigers tight end coach Danny Pearman.

“We’ve been DMing (direct messaging) on Twitter a lot,” Odom said, “just talking about the Clemson tradition, how it is to be a Clemson Tiger, the meaning of being All In and all that type of stuff.”

Clemson is expected to make a spring evaluation period visit to Odom’s school soon. The Tigers were slated to stop by the school last week before something came up.

“They tried to, but our practice had gotten cancelled,” Odom said. “So, they’re going to be coming back down.”

Earlier this spring, Odom — who owns over 30 offers — released a top 11 schools list that included Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

Odom feels he is being recruited hard by that group of schools, in addition to a few others that have not yet pulled the trigger on an offer.

“Those top 11 schools are all doing a great job, and some other schools that haven’t offered that really want to know my interest are doing pretty good, too,” he said. “Clemson is one of those schools.”

If Clemson opts to enter the mix with an offer, Odom would likely give the program a good look.

“If it ends up working out where I get an offer from them, then yeah, I’ll definitely be considering a visit,” he said.

Odom took his first two official visits to Florida and LSU in April. He is scheduled to officially visit Purdue in June, while schools such as Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Miami and Iowa are being considered for the remaining two officials.

“I’m on the verge of possibly marking down these last couple officials here soon,” Odom said. “I’m kind of just waiting around a little bit to make sure everything is final and no other schools want to make a pitch before I finalize these last couple visits.”

What is his decision timeline looking like?

“It’s going to be late summer, early season – early September, August, somewhere around there,” he said.

Florida is considered the heavy favorite for Odom, whose father, Jason, was an All-American offensive lineman for the Gators who went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Odom insists that his father’s alma mater won’t be a factor in his own college decision.

“I’m going to go wherever is best for me, and my parents back me 100 percent,” he said. “It’s cool that my dad was an All-American there and has his name all over the campus. But that doesn’t affect my decision because my dad’s not going to be playing wherever I go. It’s going to be me.

“I’m not saying that’s not an option. It’s a great option, but if I do go there, it won’t be because of him. And if I don’t go there, it’s not because of him. I’m going strictly wherever is best for me.”