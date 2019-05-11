Swinney may not have a brand, but he sure is helping Clemson’s

SARASOTA, Fla. — Dabo Swinney does not have a Twitter account. He is not on Instagram or Facebook either. Clemson’s two-time national champion head coach does not do social media. However, that does not mean he is not on it.

Swinney was one of the more popular trends on the social media platforms this past week as he and his two oldest sons—Will and Drew—went around the country, and a little into Canada too, to watch in person NBA Playoff games and baseball games.

Along the way, the trip was chronicled on social media by Fox Sports and TNT or by photos taken with Milwaukee Brewers play-by-play man Bob Uecker, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and singer and rapper Drake.

In one week, they went to seven different cities in the United States and Canada, Swinney wrapped up the week on Friday as he was an honoree speaker at the 14th Annual Dick Vitale Gala at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Fla.

Swinney is not a man who worries about his own personal brand, but there is no doubt his week of travel helped Clemson’s brand.

“I don’t know. You will have to tell me,” he said to The Clemson Insider while laughing prior to Dick Vitale’s Gala. “I don’t keep up with it. It is kind of funny, I guess.”

Swinney’s boys keep up with it. Clemson’s football coach says Will and Drew will tell him what is going and how the television showed him high fiving St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter, throwing out the first pitch at Milwaukee or shooting hoops with his boys on the floor prior to Game 5 of the Toronto-Philadelphia game in Toronto.

“My boys will laugh and say, ‘Oh Dad! Such and such just happened. They had you eating Twizzlers on TV.’ I’m like, ‘Oh Lord!’ I am just trying to be ‘Dad,’ but at the same time, whatever you do, when you are in this profession, you always represent your school,” Swinney said. “So, I always take great pride in trying to represent Clemson and hopefully bring in positive publicity in everything I do. Whether it is being a dad and going to a ballgame or something formal like this.”

And that he has done.