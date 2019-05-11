Talented Charlotte ATH enjoys first visit to Clemson

On Friday, Clemson played host to a talented rising sophomore prospect that is already drawing plenty of interest from college football programs.

Charlotte (N.C.) Mountain Island Charter 2022 athlete Omari Philyaw stopped by Clemson for his first unofficial visit to the school.

“I had an awesome time, man,” Philyaw said. “It was a very friendly atmosphere. It was nice. The campus was nice and everything. I look forward to coming back down there.”

Philyaw spent about two hours at Clemson and did a lot during his time on campus.

“I toured everything, from the dorms to the locker rooms,” he said. “I met a couple coaches on the defensive side. We had a photoshoot. I got to see the field, all that.”

The best part of the visit, according to Philyaw, was getting to experience Clemson’s famous pregame tradition.

“The highlight of the day was being able to touch the rock. That was a dream come true,” he said. “I got to touch the rock, I got to run down the (hill). It was wonderful.”

Philyaw (5-10, 165) also had the chance to meet several members of Clemson’s staff, including cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, safeties coach Mickey Conn and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“They said I’m a great player. They said there’s not that many freshman that can do what I do,” Philyaw said. “They said I’ve got a great personality, and they’re looking forward to me coming up to some games and coming to some camps.”

Philyaw received his first offer from UNC Charlotte in January before picking up his first Power Five offer from Florida in March. Notre Dame, South Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest and West Virginia are among other schools showing early interest in the promising athlete.

There is a long way to go before Philyaw makes his college decision, but he already knows what he is looking for in a school as he goes through the recruiting process in the coming years.

“Most definitely academics, and a place that feels home, where I can talk to the coaches about any personal stuff,” he said. “Just like a brotherhood, and that’s what I think Clemson has also.”