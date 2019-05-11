Uiagalelei working to recruit Clemson receiver target

Five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has already been an active recruiter for Clemson since he committed to the Tigers last Sunday.

One of the prospects getting worked by Uiagalelei is four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams of Phenix City (Ala.) Central.

“We’ve talked a few times now since he committed,” Williams told The Clemson Insider.

Williams (6-3, 185) admitted he was not surprised to see Uiagalelei choose Clemson over Oregon when he announced his decision on May 5.

“I thought he was going to Clemson the whole time to be honest,” Williams said. “But it was a great move for him, this changes a lot.”

Williams continues to communicate with Clemson’s coaches as well, specifically area recruiter Todd Bates and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

“I have (talked to Coach Scott) on Twitter but I hear from Coach Bates more,” Williams said. “I heard from Coach Scott around draft time.”

What is the message from the Tigers to the standout receiver recruit?

“Pretty much not a message,” Williams said. “They are just keeping the relationship strong.”

According to Williams, Clemson remains in a good spot in his recruitment.

“Top 5,” he said.

Williams has been a frequent visitor to Clemson since receiving an offer from the Tigers last July, and he plans to return this summer.

“I will be there for the (All In) Cookout,” he said.

Up next for Williams is an official visit to Auburn on June 23. The top-100 prospect according to the 247Sports Composite still intends to announce his commitment in August.