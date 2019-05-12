4-star WR Lambert gives the latest

Among the select group of wide receivers in the 2020 class being recruited by Clemson is Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star KeAndre Lambert.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with the 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect, who earned wide receiver MVP honors at The Opening combine in Washington, D.C., last weekend.

Lambert continues to keep in contact with Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“He loves my body and the way he would move me around,” Lambert said of what he has been hearing from Scott lately. “Also how I would fit perfect in their system.”

Lambert has also been in touch a little bit with Clemson’s new five-star quarterback commit, DJ Uiagalelei.

“I haven’t been messaging him personally, only through social media,” Lambert said.

Lambert commented on Uiagalelei’s recent decision to join Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, which ranks No. 1 nationally.

“It was definitely a great pick up and a great move for him,” he said.

Does Uiagalelei’s commitment have an impact on Clemson’s chances with Lambert?

“Maybe a little,” Lambert said, “but at the end of the day I have to go where I feel is best for me.”

Back in January, Lambert released a top 11 schools list that included Clemson, Duke, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Since that time, he has added offers from North Carolina, TCU, Notre Dame, West Virginia, NC State, Pittsburgh, Georgia, Louisville, Miami and most recently, Ohio State.

Lambert last visited Clemson for the spring game in April and said he is unsure when he will return to campus. According to Lambert, he does not have any visits planned at this time.