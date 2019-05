COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Clemson and NFL kicker Chris Gardocki and former Clemson baseball standout Shane Monahan are among the members of the Class of 2019 being formally inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday evening.

The Clemson Insider attended the SCAHOF’s annual press conference Monday afternoon at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of former Clemson stars Gardocki and Monahan:

Photo Gallery