AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich took a few minutes out of his busy schedule at the ACC Spring Meetings in Amelia Island, Florida to talk to The Clemson Insider.

Radakovich addressed the state of Clemson Athletics, the potential of the ACC Baseball Tournament moving to South Carolina, news on the ACC Network and his thoughts on the Clemson baseball program.

Watch Lee’s conversation with TCI on TCITV.