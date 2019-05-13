Clemson's Shane Monahan reacts to being inducted into SC Athletic Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Clemson baseball standout Shane Monahan is one of seven members of the Class of 2019 that will be formally inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony Monday evening.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for the SCAHOF press conference at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Monday afternoon and spoke with Monahan there.

“It’s a huge honor,” Monahan said. “I think it’s a culmination of everything that we were able to achieve while we were in college or at the pro ranks, and just being recognized by the state for those accomplishments. So, it’s very humbling, especially with the company that I’m going in with.”

Watch our full interview with Monahan on TCITV: