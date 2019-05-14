Clemson surges past Coastal Carolina in last road game of regular season

CONWAY, S.C. — Clemson cruised to a 14-3 victory over Coastal Carolina Tuesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. for the Tigers’ last regular-season road game.

Logan Davidson put the Tigers on the board early with a solo home run in the top of the first inning to give Clemson a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers then broke out for a seven-run inning in the top of the second. Chad Fairey led off the inning with a walk. Sam Hall then singled and Justin Hawkins followed with a walk to load the bases with no outs. Bryce Teodosio delivered with an RBI single to extend Clemson’s lead to 2-0.

Sam Hall scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat to give Clemson a 3-0 lead. Coastal Carolina’s starter Garrett McDaniels then issued back-to-back walks to Michael Green and Davidson to make it 4-0 Clemson.

McDaniels went just one complete inning, giving up seven runs on three hits with four walks and no strikeouts.

Trevor Damron came into pitch and gave up an RBI single to Grayson Byrd. The Chanticleers finally got the first out of the inning on a Kyle Wilkie groundout but Wilkie brought in another run to make it 6-0. Clemson continued to pour it on with a two-run single from Bryar Hawkins to extend the Tigers’ lead to 8-0 with still just one out.

Coastal Carolina got on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a two-out, solo home run by Kieton Rivers.

But Clemson then tacked on another run in the third with a one-run single by Byrd to make it 9-1.

The scoring continued in the fourth as Wilkie led off the top half of the inning with a home run to give Clemson a 10-1 lead.

The Chanticleers continued to chip away in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cameron Pearcey led off with a double. Jake Wright then walked to put runners on first and second. After Kyle Skeels flied out Zach Biermann doubled to right center to score Pearcey and make it 10-2 Clemson. Rivers then singled through the right side to drive in Wright and make it a 10-3 game but that’s all Coastal Carolina would get in the fourth.

Byrd hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to extend Clemson’s lead to 14-3. That gave him six RBIs on the night.

Jackson Lindley pitched four complete innings and gave up three runs on six hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Owen Griffith entered in relief of Lindley and earned his second win of the season. The junior pitched three hitless and scoreless innings and allowed just one walk with four strikeouts.

Keyshawn Askew pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth inning.

Clemson (31-22, 13-14 ACC) will return back home to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game series and the last series of the regular season with Wake Forest beginning Thursday at 6:00 p.m.