Lee: 'It’ll be a good ride home back to Clemson'

CONWAY, S.C. — Clemson scored seven runs in the second inning and never looked back en route to a 14-3 victory over Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night in Conway, S.C.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 31-22 and clinched its 55th consecutive winning season, the third-longest active streak in the nation.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Monte Lee following the rout of the Chanticleers.

“We played a good game defensively and offensively, obviously we swung the bats very well,” Lee said. “Overall, we hit the ball well, pitched well, played good defensively and got a win here tonight on the road.

“It’ll be a good ride home back to Clemson. We probably won’t get back till 2 a.m., but it’ll be a good ride.”

Watch TCI’s full postgame interview with Lee on TCITV: