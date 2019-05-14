NCAA working group to examine name, image and likeness

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA president and Board of Governors appointed a working group to examine issues highlighted in recently proposed federal and state legislation related to student-athlete name, image and likeness.

The NCAA Board of Governors Federal and State Legislation Working Group will be made up of member representatives from all three NCAA divisions.

“This group will bring together diverse opinions from the membership — from presidents and commissioners to student-athletes — that will examine the NCAA’s position on name, image and likeness benefits and potentially propose rule modifications tethered to education,” said Val Ackerman, commissioner of the Big East and working group co-chair. “We believe the time is right for these discussions and look forward to a thorough assessment of the many complexities involved in this area.”

According to the board, the group will not consider any concepts that could be construed as payment for participation in college sports. The NCAA’s mission to provide opportunity for students to compete against other students prohibits any contemplation of pay-for-play.

“While the formation of this group is an important step to confirming what we believe as an association, the group’s work will not result in paying students as employees,” said Gene Smith, Ohio State senior vice president and athletics director and working group co-chair. “That structure is contrary to the NCAA’s educational mission and will not be a part of this discussion.”

As part of its efforts, the working group will study modifications of current rules, policies and practices. In particular, it will focus on solutions that tie any changes to education; maintain the clear demarcation between professional and college sports; and further align student-athletes with the general student body.

The Board of Governors charged the working group with writing a set of overarching principles to guide each division as it devises consistent legislation. A final report is due to the Board of Governors in October, with an update provided in August.

NCAA Board of Governors Federal and State Legislation Working Group

Val Ackerman, commissioner, Big East Conference, co-chair

Gene Smith, athletics director, The Ohio State University, co-chair

John J. DeGioia, president, Georgetown University and Board of Governors representative

Jill Bodensteiner, athletics director, Saint Joseph’s University

Bob Bowlsby, commissioner, Big 12 Conference

Don Bruce, faculty athletics representative, University of Tennessee

Rita Cheng, president, Northern Arizona University

Mary Beth Cooper, president, Springfield College

Rick George, athletics director, University of Colorado

Carolayne Henry, senior associate commissioner for governance and legal affairs/senior woman administrator, Mountain West Conference

Glen Jones, president, Henderson State University

Scott Larson, deputy director of athletics/compliance, Lubbock Christian

Jacqie McWilliams, commissioner, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Jere Morehead, president, University of Georgia

Daryl Sims, athletics director, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Carla Williams, athletics director, University of Virginia

Division I male student-athlete

Division I female student-athlete

Division III student-athlete

–courtesy NCAA.ORG