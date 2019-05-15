4-star WR, son of NFL Hall of Famer, has high interest in Clemson

Clemson could soon play host to the son of an NFL Hall of Famer who is very high on Dabo Swinney’s program.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep 2021 four-star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. told The Clemson Insider that he will likely make an unofficial visit to Clemson next month.

“There’s a very high chance I will be at Clemson in June for a couple of days but that is still a work in progress,” he said, “and there could also be a visit to LSU in the summer too.”

Harrison Jr. is the son of Marvin Harrison, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2016 who ranks fifth in NFL history in career receptions (1,102), ninth all-time in receiving yards (14,580) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (128).

“He knows as much about the game as anyone so that helps a lot,” Harrison Jr. said of having a valuable mentor in his father. “He talks about the little things more than anything, which are the things probably most important.”

Harrison Jr. is highly interested in Clemson. He has been in contact with receivers coach Jeff Scott and recruiting coordinator Brandon Streeter, and the thought of suiting up for “Wide Receiver U” appeals to him.

“From everything I’ve heard, Clemson has arguably the best program in the country,” he said. “I’ve talked to coach Scott and coach Streeter a couple of times and they are great people. Haven’t talked to coach Swinney yet but I’ve heard nothing but great things about him.

“And of course as a wide receiver I’m definitely impressed with the production they have had at WR the past couple of years. Every year you see a wide receiver get drafted from Clemson, it’s really impressive. To me watching college football, Clemson is one of those schools where you say to yourself, ‘I would love to play on that team.’”

Harrison Jr. (6-4, 185) believes it won’t be long before Clemson joins his already lengthy offer list, which includes Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida, Texas A&M and Syracuse among others.

“They have told me multiple times how they were going to offer in June,” Harrison Jr. said of the Tigers. “I know how coach Swinney doesn’t really offer sophomores until the end or towards the end of their sophomore year. Coach Scott in particular has said that he loves my game, he thinks I would fit into their system and be a great addition to their football program.

“And hearing those things from them was great, hopefully I get that offer because I think Clemson could definitely be the top school if not one of the top schools when my recruiting process is done.”

Harrison Jr. was named a first-team MaxPreps sophomore All-American following the 2018 season, when he hauled in 50 catches for nearly 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.