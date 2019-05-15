Big-time Peach State RB sets Clemson visit

Standout Peach State running back Phil Mafah will soon return to campus for the first time since last fall.

The four-star 2021 running back from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson told The Clemson Insider that he is set to visit Clemson next weekend.

“Actually got news I’m supposed to be going up there on (May) the 24th,” Mafah said.

It will mark the 6-foot-1, 215-pound sophomore’s first visit to Clemson since last football season.

“I’m really excited,” Mafah said.

After visiting Clemson, Mafah will also stop by to check out the Palmetto State rival before heading home.

“I’m planning to visit South Carolina on the 25th,” he said.

A couple of Clemson’s coaches recently made a spring evaluation period visit to Mafah’s school, powerhouse Grayson (Ga.) High.

“Coach (Tony) Elliott and coach (Mickey) Conn stopped by but I didn’t get the chance to speak to them,” Mafah said.

Mafah has a double-digit offer list that includes Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas and Southern Cal among others.

As a sophomore last season, Mafah rushed for more than 700 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging over 8.0 yards per carry.