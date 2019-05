CONWAY, S.C.– Clemson reliever Owen Griffith came in with no outs in the fifth inning to relieve Jackson Lindley in Tuesday night’s 14-3 win over Coastal Carolina.

Griffith had an excellent outing and earned the win in relief as he pitched three complete hitless and scoreless innings while giving up just one walk with four strikeouts.

Watch this exclusive interview on TCITV: