Instant Replay: Clemson 14, Coastal Carolina 3

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 14-3 win at Coastal Carolina on Tuesday evening at Springs Brooks Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (31-22) took a quick lead as Logan Davidson hit a one-out solo homer in the top of the first to make it 1-0. Clemson blew the game open in the second inning as 12 batters came to the plate and they scored seven runs on a Bryce Teodosio RBI single, a wild pitch, a bases loaded walk to Davidson, RBI single by Grayson Byrd, RBI groundout from Kyle Wilkie, and a two run single by Bryar Hawkins for an 8-0 lead. The Chanticleers (28-22-1) cracked the scoreboard with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning but still trailed 8-1. The Tigers scored single runs in the third (on a Byrd RBI single) and fourth (Wilkie solo homer) innings to extend their lead to 10-1. Coastal Carolina plated two runs in the fourth to cut the deficit to 10-3, but Clemson put the game away in the seventh as Byrd hit a grand slam to make it 14-3 and clinch a winning season for the 55th consecutive year.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the second inning. Clemson sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning, scoring seven runs on just five hits (all singles) along with four walks to open up an 8-0 lead.

What went right?

The Tigers offense was clicking, tallying 11 hits while also drawing 11 walks in the game. Byrd had a team-best three hits and six RBI while Wilkie and Sam Hall each had two hits. Overall, seven starters had a hit, all nine starters reached base at least once, and eight of the nine starters scored at least one run. Owen Griffith was outstanding out of the bullpen, tossing 3.0 no-hit innings while striking out four batters. Keyshawn Askew also pitched 2.0 scoreless innings.

What went wrong?

Overall, Clemson played an outstanding game and the outcome never really seemed in doubt. Jackson Lindley did only last four innings in his start, allowing three runs on six hits, while the Tigers stranded nine runners on base.