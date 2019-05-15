Kathleen Swinney and the All In Foundation changing more lives every year

The Clemson Insider continues our Clemson’s Finest series with the First Lady of Clemson Football, Kathleen Swinney.

In this first edition, Swinney shares how the All In Foundation has grown over the years and changes more lives every year.

The Swinneys knew from Day 1 they wanted to give back to the Upstate Community and the foundation has changed countless lives ever since. As the foundation continues to grow, the lives the Swinneys change has grown from the Upstate and across the Palmetto State.