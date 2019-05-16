Clark, Spiers, Byrd postgame

Baseball

CLEMSON, SC — Mat Clark pitched a gem for the Tigers Thursday night against Wake Forest.  Carson Spiers closed things out and Grayson Byrd remained hot at the plate and added another home run.

Watch the player postgame on TCITV:

