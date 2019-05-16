Country's No. 1 center plans to camp at Clemson

Clemson assistant coach Todd Bates traveled to Damascus (Md.) High this week to check in on five-star defensive line commit Bryan Bresee.

But Bates was also there to get a look at Bresee’s teammate, Ryan Linthicum, the nation’s No. 1 offensive center in the 2021 class.

“Coach Bates watched me and Bryan work out (Tuesday),” Linthicum told TCI.

Linthicum has Power Five offers from Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Louisville and Rutgers.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound sophomore said his interest in Clemson is “very high” and he plans to work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp next month in hopes of an eventual offer.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Linthicum said. “I’m just hoping to build a great relationship with coach (Robbie) Caldwell and enjoy it.”

Linthicum attended Clemson’s spring game with Bresee in early April before the latter committed to the Tigers a couple of weeks later. According to Linthicum, teaming up in Death Valley in the future is something the two have discussed.

“We talk about playing together,” he said. “It would be crazy.”

Linthicum is a ways away from making his decision but has given a lot of thought to what will be important to him when he chooses a college.

“Somewhere that feels like home,” he said, “and if I get hurt I will still want to be there and love it.”

Linthicum said he doesn’t have any favorites in his recruitment right now. He is slated to visit Ohio State this weekend.