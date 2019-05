Clemson head coach Monte Lee gave a lot of credit to pitcher Matt Clark following the Tigers’ 4-3 victory over Wake Forest in Game 1 of its three-game series Thursday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

“He was absolutely outstanding tonight,” Lee said.

Clark pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up no earned runs, while striking out nine batters. At one point he retired 13 straight batters.